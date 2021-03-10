Sponsored by

#EcommerceDay2021: Appetite of businesses to move online is booming

In the first episode of our E-commerce Focus geared towards the launch of E-commerce Day on Wednesday, 10 March 2021, we chat to Jonathan Smit, founder and managing director of online payment processing service PayFast. He shares insight into the growth of the e-commerce landscape in recent times, how Covid-19 has affected the e-commerce sector, as well as future trends to watch out for.





The inaugural E-commerce Day launches on 10 March 2021, with a special editorial focus on Bizcommunity for the week. E-commerce Day is an initiative by ecommerce.co.za.