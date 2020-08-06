Crocs launches virtual shopping service in SA

Crocs South Africa has launched a Virtual Shopping experience, catering to consumers who may be approaching shopping malls with trepidation during the ongoing pandemic.
With just a click and one phone call, the brand says customers will have access to a dedicated shop assistant guiding them through the store while shopping online. Launched on 1 August, the shopping feature is available at selected Crocs stores nationwide where customers can view new products and trends ahead of the spring/summer season.
To add to the convenience factor and encourage safe shopping etiquette, once an order is processed consumers have the option to select a contactless kerbside pick-up, where their personal shopping assistant will meet them outside with all purchases. Alternatively, courier delivery directly to one's home is also available at a standard delivery fee.
The virtual shopping service gives the customer a one-on-one consultation with an in-store Under Armour tech specialist using a video teleconference tool like Zoom...
Lauren Hartzenberg 27 Jul 2020
“This year has shown us that we need to constantly adapt and redesign our customers’ shopping experience. With this feature, Crocs aims to provide a semblance of normality and allow our customers to immerse themselves virtually in a branded store environment from the comfort of their homes,” says Ally Petersen, marketing manager at Crocs South Africa.
The new virtual shopping service can be booked on the Crocs SA website
.