Crocs launches virtual shopping service in SA

Crocs South Africa has launched a Virtual Shopping experience, catering to consumers who may be approaching shopping malls with trepidation during the ongoing pandemic.

With just a click and one phone call, the brand says customers will have access to a dedicated shop assistant guiding them through the store while shopping online. Launched on 1 August, the shopping feature is available at selected Crocs stores nationwide where customers can view new products and trends ahead of the spring/summer season.To add to the convenience factor and encourage safe shopping etiquette, once an order is processed consumers have the option to select a contactless kerbside pick-up, where their personal shopping assistant will meet them outside with all purchases. Alternatively, courier delivery directly to one's home is also available at a standard delivery fee.“This year has shown us that we need to constantly adapt and redesign our customers’ shopping experience. With this feature, Crocs aims to provide a semblance of normality and allow our customers to immerse themselves virtually in a branded store environment from the comfort of their homes,” says Ally Petersen, marketing manager at Crocs South Africa.The new virtual shopping service can be booked on the Crocs SA website