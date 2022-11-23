Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Mpact PlasticsKAP Industrial HoldingsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

  • New Vendor Coordinator - Property Maintenance Sales Remote
  • Customer Service Administrator Vereeniging
  • Remote Office Manager - UK Nationwide
  • Supply Chain Manager Johannesburg
  • Production Planning and Liaison Manager Cape Town
  • Software Developer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Ransomware activity doubles in transportation and shipping industry

    23 Nov 2022
    The Trellix Advanced Research Center has released its latest Threat Report, covering insights into trends and developments in the global cybersecurity landscape in Q3 2022, how it's doubled in the transportation and shipping industry, and how this relates to the South African market.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    "Interestingly, the trends observed in South Africa are pretty much in line with what is happening globally," says Carlo Bolzonello, country lead for Trellix South Africa. "In the last 12 months, we have seen an uptick in activity from cybercrime actors targeting South Africans, and while the actors may be different, the attacks are the same, in terms of global presence.

    "South African companies are indeed taking the necessary steps to protect against cyber threats, but the financial investment this requires is substantial. This is especially challenging considering the exchange rate with the dollar, which has an impact on the ability of some organisations to fully stay abreast of the most relevant technologies from overseas vendors.

    Ransomware is a business resilience issue, not an IT problem
    Ransomware is a business resilience issue, not an IT problem

    By 16 Sep 2022

    "Also, human capacity in cyber security resources is still a major problem, as there is a huge dearth of knowledge in South Africa. This doesn’t even account for the steady exodus of these already rare skills from the country, with people being driven by better salaries and work-from-home offerings from international companies, who are more progressive when it comes to remote working," Bolzonello says.

    He adds that in order to adequately protect themselves and their customers’ information, South African companies need to make aggressive investments in both areas simultaneously, acquiring the best-of-breed technologies and continuously equipping people (both users and security personnel) with globally relevant capabilities.

    The report includes evidence of malicious activity linked to ransomware and nation-state-backed advanced persistent threat (APT) actors. It examines malicious cyber activity including threats to email, the malicious use of legitimate third-party security tools, and more.

    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    Key findings

    US ransomware activity leads the pack: In the U.S. alone, ransomware activity increased 100% quarter over quarter in transportation and shipping. Globally, transportation was the second most active sector (following telecom). APTs were also detected in transportation more than in any other sector.

    Germany saw the highest detections: Not only did Germany generate the most threat detections related to APT actors in Q3 (29% of observed activity), but they also had the most ransomware detections. Ransomware detections rose 32% in Germany in Q3 and generated 27% of global activity.

    Emerging threat actors scaled: The China-linked threat actor, Mustang Panda, had the most detected threat indicators in Q3, followed by Russian-linked APT29 and Pakistan-linked APT36.

    Ransomware evolved: Phobos, a ransomware sold as a complete kit in the cybercriminal underground, has avoided public reports until now. It accounted for 10% of global detected activity and was the second most used ransomware detected in the US. LockBit continued to be the most detected ransomware globally, generating 22% of detections.

    Old vulnerabilities continued to prevail: Years-old vulnerabilities continue to be successful exploitation vectors. Trellix observed Microsoft Equation Editor vulnerabilities comprised by CVE-2017-11882, CVE-2018-0798, and CVE-2018-0802 to be the most exploited among malicious emails received by customers during Q3.

    Malicious use of Cobalt Strike: Trellix saw Cobalt Strike used in 33% of observed global ransomware activity and in 18% of APT detections in Q3. Cobalt Strike, a legitimate third-party tool created to emulate attack scenarios to improve security operations, is a favorite tool of attackers who repurpose its capabilities for malicious intent.

    "So far in 2022, we have seen unremitting activity out of Russia and other state-sponsored groups," said John Fokker, head of threat intelligence, Trellix."This activity is compounded by a rise in politically motivated hacktivism and sustained ransomware attacks on healthcare and education. The need for increased inspection of cyber threat actors and their methods has never been greater."

    NextOptions
    Read more: Cybersecurity, shipping industry, logistics industry, transport industry, ransomware, logistics and transport

    Related

    7 tips to keep safe while online shopping this Black Friday
    7 tips to keep safe while online shopping this Black Friday1 day ago
    Increase in urban rail brings concrete benefits to support Africa's sustainable future - study
    Increase in urban rail brings concrete benefits to support Africa's sustainable future - study1 day ago
    Buses set on fire in Cape Town as taxi strike starts
    Buses set on fire in Cape Town as taxi strike starts2 days ago
    Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor
    Transnet reopens one line on North Corridor2 days ago
    Image source:
    4 ways to beat tricky last-mile deliveries in SA townships this Black Friday15 Nov 2022
    Carbon credit transaction for electric mobility in Africa signed
    Carbon credit transaction for electric mobility in Africa signed14 Nov 2022
    How online SMEs can manage Black Friday logistics
    How online SMEs can manage Black Friday logistics11 Nov 2022
    Source: rawpixel.com via
    Uber increases access to safe mobility for women across Durban7 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz