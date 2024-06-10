Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

UnitransEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Shipping News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

    Elections 2024

    King David Mashabela

    King David Mashabela

    sona.co.za

    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Morocco's Tanger Med port poised to break container capacity

    By Ahmed Eljechtimi
    10 Jun 2024
    10 Jun 2024
    Morocco's Tanger Med port anticipates surpassing its official capacity of handling nine million containers in 2024, according to the port's deputy managing director in an interview with Reuters. He further stated that security concerns in the Red Sea have had minimal influence on the port's increasing traffic.
    Source: tawatchai07 via
    Source: tawatchai07 via Freepik

    Last year, the port maintained its position as the largest in the Mediterranean, handling 8.61 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 13.4% on 2022.

    In the first quarter this year, tonnage rose 14.9% to 33.3 million metric ton, while revenue increased 18.3% to $1 billion, official figures showed.

    "We also grew by a certain percentage in terms of containers," Rachid Houari told Reuters, saying that the exact figure was for year's end.

    Optimising terminal capacities

    "Now each terminal is doing a little bit more in traffic than the theoretical capacity, that is why I think we will do a little bit better than nine million containers," he said, in an office overlooking an export terminal full of Morocco-made cars.

    "We want our port to function to its maximum best productivity," he said, noting terminal TC1 run by APM TT which processed 2.5 million TEUs last year, compared with its nominal capacity of 1.5 million TEUs.

    The port's growth drivers are its location at the entry of the busy Mediterranean, its connection with 180 ports, and its partnerships with big shipowners and terminal operators such as Maersk, Hapag Loyd and CMA CGM, Houari said.

    The port has often been mentioned as benefiting from the re-routing of container ships around Africa to avoid attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi militants in the Red Sea.

    Diverse traffic and exports

    Containers crossing the Red Sea represented only 25% of the port's traffic, with many vessels still crossing the Suez Canal despite disruptions, Houari said, noting the bulk of the port's traffic is with Africa, Europe and the Americas.

    The port is backed by industrial zones that are home to 1,200 companies that employ 110,000 people, generating exports worth $1bn last year, or 20% of overall Moroccan exports.

    It plans to expand its industrial zones from 2,500 hectares to 5,000 hectares to attract more investors in high-added-value industries, Houari said.

    Read more: shipping industry, logistics industry, logistics and transport, Ahmed Eljechtimi
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Ahmed Eljechtimi

    Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Mark Potter.

    Related

    DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead SA operations
    DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead SA operations
    7 hours
    Africa turns to private aviation as infrastructure lags
    Africa turns to private aviation as infrastructure lags
    7 Jun 2024
    How systematic processes drive profitability for road freight SMEs
    How systematic processes drive profitability for road freight SMEs
    4 Jun 2024
    Integrated transport: Why it matters and how it can be achieved
    Integrated transport: Why it matters and how it can be achieved
     4 Jun 2024
    New Multimodal Inland Port Association launch marks new era for SA logistics
    New Multimodal Inland Port Association launch marks new era for SA logistics
    30 May 2024
    TNPA's Captain Dubeko elected president of African Harbour Masters' Committee
    TNPA's Captain Dubeko elected president of African Harbour Masters' Committee
    27 May 2024
    QFZ and FedEx partner on new logistics facility in Qatar
    QFZ and FedEx partner on new logistics facility in Qatar
    24 May 2024
    Dube TradeZone 2 launches with R1.8bn investment, creating thousands of jobs
    Dube TradeZone 2 launches with R1.8bn investment, creating thousands of jobs
    23 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz