Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Transnet halts port operations amid severe weather conditions

    By Nelson Banya
    10 Jul 2024
    10 Jul 2024
    Transnet has suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the country, setting back efforts to clear backlogs.
    Source: Archive
    Source: Archive

    The country's coastal regions, especially the Western Cape, have experienced disruptive rains and violent winds causing damaging waves since Sunday.

    State-owned Transnet, which was already battling to clear port backlogs caused by under-investment in equipment and maintenance, impacting trade, said operations at four of its seven ports - Cape Town, Saldanha, Port Elizabeth and Ngqura - has been affected by bad weather.

    "Strong winds reaching 35-50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5 meters have led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons," Transnet said in a statement.

    No major incident had been reported by Tuesday, Transnet added.

    On Tuesday, 9 July, the South African Weather Service warned of damaging waves around Durban on the east coast, the country's biggest port and one of the busiest in Africa.

    Read more: Transnet, shipping ports, shipping industry, transport industry, logistics and transport, Nelson Banya
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Nelson Banya

    Reporting by Nelson Banya; editing by David Evans.

    Related

    Creecy sets SA transport reform agenda at SATC
    Creecy sets SA transport reform agenda at SATC
    2 days
    Source: tawatchai07 via
    Logistics sector sees May recovery amidst slower growth
    5 Jul 2024
    Image source:
    Iata calls on SA’s new GNU to maintain focus on aviation development
    3 Jul 2024
    A logo is seen on the roof of the ArcelorMittal steelworks headquarters in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Source: Reuters/David W Cerny
    ArcelorMittal shelves plan to close KZN steel plant
     2 Jul 2024
    A man walks inside a branch of the South African drug retailer Clicks, at the Mall of the North, in Polokwane in the Limpopo province of South Africa, 31 March 2024. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/ File Photo
    Clicks to sell drugmaker after court ruling
     1 Jul 2024
    Bridging the gap: Why PPPs are essential to sustainable public transport
    Bridging the gap: Why PPPs are essential to sustainable public transport
     1 Jul 2024
    Iveco, RFA celebrate truck drivers with #ThankYouTrucker campaign
    Iveco, RFA celebrate truck drivers with #ThankYouTrucker campaign
    28 Jun 2024
    Source: Alexas_Fotos via
    Economic Regulation of Transport Act ushers in a new era of rail and privatisation
     27 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz