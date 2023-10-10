Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPropelair SABizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Property jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Record-breaking R200m sale in Greyton

10 Oct 2023
Greeff Christie's International Real Estate is proud to announce that the Whale Coast team has successfully concluded a record-breaking sale in Greyton at just over R200m, which not only represents the highest sales value for a single property in the history of Greeff Christie's International Real Estate but marks an all-time high for agricultural real estate sales in the Western Cape.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

Greeff Christie's International Real Estate is delighted to share the achievement of the Whale Coast team, which recently closed a groundbreaking sale in Greyton, surpassing R200m.

This milestone sets a new record as the highest-ever sales value for a single property in the history of Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate and establishes an unprecedented pinnacle for agricultural real estate sales in the Western Cape

Over the past 18 months, Annali Durr, a seasoned property specialist, worked closely with a foreign buyer who was captivated by the untapped potential of the Overberg region. Her expertise and dedication paved the way toward this monumental milestone for the Whale Coast team, led by father-and-son team Jaco and Reon van der Merwe.

"This record-breaking sale is proof that when passion meets expertise, remarkable achievements happen. Annali's contributions have been exceptional, and we're excited to see how this sale transforms the landscape for our clients and the entire Greyton community,” said Jaco van der Merwe, co-principal at Greeff Whale Coast.

"Our partnership with Greeff Christie's International Real Estate and its access to an international network of buyers has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable success."

Greeff Christie's International Real Estate is an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. This affiliation, offered by invitation only, means that select luxury Cape Town properties for which Greeff Christie’s has sole mandates can be marketed directly to a global database of qualified buyers.

By association, the company is also able to utilise the Christie’s global affiliate network to source exclusive homes virtually anywhere in the world for its clients.

“Our brand's legacy is one of trust, integrity, and excellence. This record-breaking sale exemplifies our commitment to these values and our passion for connecting people and property.

“As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to redefine real estate and shape a future filled with opportunities for our clients,” said Mike Greeff, chief executive officer at Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate."

NextOptions
Read more: Jaco van der Merwe, Mike Greeff

Related

Agricultural property endures dry spell, while commercial sector fairs better
Agricultural property endures dry spell, while commercial sector fairs better11 May 2022
Outlook for Cape Town property landscape - where to invest
Outlook for Cape Town property landscape - where to invest19 Dec 2019
Purchasing a house vs apartment - which is the better investment?
Purchasing a house vs apartment - which is the better investment?30 Oct 2019
Real estate ends 2019 on stable footing
Real estate ends 2019 on stable footing10 Oct 2019
Elections 2019: What it means now that all the votes have been counted
Elections 2019: What it means now that all the votes have been counted13 May 2019
#BudgetSpeech2019: What it means for the real estate sector
#BudgetSpeech2019: What it means for the real estate sector21 Feb 2019
Outlook for Cape Town property landscape in 2019 promising
Outlook for Cape Town property landscape in 2019 promising7 Nov 2018
What you need to know about buy-to-let student accommodation
What you need to know about buy-to-let student accommodation11 Oct 2018

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz