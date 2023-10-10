Record-breaking R200m sale in Greyton

Greeff Christie's International Real Estate is proud to announce that the Whale Coast team has successfully concluded a record-breaking sale in Greyton at just over R200m, which not only represents the highest sales value for a single property in the history of Greeff Christie's International Real Estate but marks an all-time high for agricultural real estate sales in the Western Cape.

Source: Supplied.

Greeff Christie's International Real Estate is delighted to share the achievement of the Whale Coast team, which recently closed a groundbreaking sale in Greyton, surpassing R200m.

This milestone sets a new record as the highest-ever sales value for a single property in the history of Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate and establishes an unprecedented pinnacle for agricultural real estate sales in the Western Cape

Over the past 18 months, Annali Durr, a seasoned property specialist, worked closely with a foreign buyer who was captivated by the untapped potential of the Overberg region. Her expertise and dedication paved the way toward this monumental milestone for the Whale Coast team, led by father-and-son team Jaco and Reon van der Merwe.

"This record-breaking sale is proof that when passion meets expertise, remarkable achievements happen. Annali's contributions have been exceptional, and we're excited to see how this sale transforms the landscape for our clients and the entire Greyton community,” said Jaco van der Merwe, co-principal at Greeff Whale Coast.

"Our partnership with Greeff Christie's International Real Estate and its access to an international network of buyers has been instrumental in achieving this remarkable success."

Greeff Christie's International Real Estate is an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate. This affiliation, offered by invitation only, means that select luxury Cape Town properties for which Greeff Christie’s has sole mandates can be marketed directly to a global database of qualified buyers.

By association, the company is also able to utilise the Christie’s global affiliate network to source exclusive homes virtually anywhere in the world for its clients.

“Our brand's legacy is one of trust, integrity, and excellence. This record-breaking sale exemplifies our commitment to these values and our passion for connecting people and property.

“As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to redefine real estate and shape a future filled with opportunities for our clients,” said Mike Greeff, chief executive officer at Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate."