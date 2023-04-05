Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

UCT Graduate School of BusinessBroad MediaShapiro Shaik Defries and AssociatesBizcommunity.comHelmXapo BankBinanceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Rathbones buys Investec's UK wealth management business

5 Apr 2023
The Rathbones group has concluded its R18.7bn deal to buy Investec's UK wealth management business.
Source:
Source: Pixabay

The enlarged Rathbones group will remain an independent company operating under the Rathbones brand out of the London office, with Investec as a long-term, strategic shareholder.

Investec will be a minority shareholder in the enlarged Rathbones entity. Investec will have a 41.25% shareholder stake and 29.9% voting rights.

The merger of Investec Wealth and Investment UK and Rathbones wlll create the UK’s leading discretionary wealth manager, with about £100bn in funds under management and administration.

This will deliver the scale that will underpin future growth.

Nishlan Samujh, group finance director, Investec notes that the merger came about in an active consolidating market and brings together businesses that share a common heritage.

The merger will mean annual cost and income synergies of about £60m, said Samujh.

"The UK wealth market has been consolidating over the years... and really building businesses of scale," he said. "We, for example, consolidated with Rensburg back in 2005... and as times move on we've got to have quite a significant investment in technology, ensuring your best of market in terms of approach to clients."

The combination is subject to, among other things, Rathbones shareholder and regulatory approvals.

NextOptions
Read more: Investec, wealth management

Related

Source: Supplied. Tristanne Farrell, senior investment manager at Investec Wealth & Investment, Cape Town.
Investec backs art as an alternative investment2 Mar 2023
Athenkosi Kwinana breaks the stigma about Persons Living with Albinism (PLWA) through art
Athenkosi Kwinana breaks the stigma about Persons Living with Albinism (PLWA) through art6 Feb 2023
Source:
Rand weaker as China Covid protests hurt global sentiment29 Nov 2022
Source:
Investec's rewards programme cements partnerships with private banking clients21 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied.
Adumo's R190m capital-raise signals major expansion plans17 Nov 2022
Source: Supplied.
Investec Property Fund reports earnings rise on strong letting17 Nov 2022
Source: Reuters.
Headline South African inflation slows for second month running19 Oct 2022
Jacaranda FM community raises over R2,5m at the 2022 Good Morning Angels Golf Day
Jacaranda FMJacaranda FM community raises over R2,5m at the 2022 Good Morning Angels Golf Day27 Sep 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz