Subscribe to daily business and company news across 19 industries

Investec Property Fund reports earnings rise on strong letting

Investec Property Fund Limited (IPF) on Wednesday reported a 3% rise in annual distributable earnings per share, driven by robust growth in net property income across South Africa and Europe on strong letting and reduced vacancies.

Source: Supplied. Distributable earnings per share, the primary underlying financial performance measure in the listed property sector, rose to 53.78 cents in the six months ended September 30, from 52.39 cents a year earlier.