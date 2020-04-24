Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news and resource links

Mami Wata donates online profits to grassroots surf businesses in Africa

South African surf brand, Mami Wata, is donating 100% of the profits from sales on its online store to supporting grassroots African surf businesses impacted by Covid-19.


At a time when many businesses are focussed on their own survival, the South African company is embodying the spirit of 'ubuntu' and lending a hand to those in need.

“Times are tough and we want to lend a hand or, since hands are off limits, an elbow, to our fellow African surfpreneurs through The Elbow Project. All of the profits from any of our products purchased online in April will go towards African surf entrepreneurs that either operate in countries that do not provide social or economic safety nets or own businesses that are too informal to qualify for help”, says Nick Dutton, Mami Wata founder and CEO.


The Elbow Project will see all profits from Mami Wata's range of African-made surfboards, prints and vibrant surf apparel go towards keeping African businesses like Cebo’s Surf Report and The West Factory afloat. To sweeten the deal, the local brand is also throwing in a free Mami Wata cap with purchase.

#EntrepreneurMonth: A premium African surf brand with global appeal

Little over a year ago, three friends with thriving creative careers embarked on a mission to combine their love of Africa with their passion for surfing...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 17 Oct 2017


The surf entrepreneurs that will benefit from this initiative include:

The West Factory, Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire


Founded in 2016, The West Factory is a surfboard workshop dedicated to the rise and development of surf culture in West Africa. The factory builds beautiful, cost-effective surfboards while teaching board shaping techniques and creating jobs. It also supports the community and every surfboard that is made and sold by The West Factory contributes to a scholarship fund and educational packs for local children.

The enterprise strives to create an African surf and beach culture, in which people can make their own boards and don’t have to rely on costly surf equipment from California, Australia and Europe.

View this post on Instagram

Why is it important to have a board factory and shaping knowledge in West Africa? Find out in our interview with Hadi Beydoun, co-founder of The West Factory surfboard workshop in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Heavily affected by Covid-19, The West Factory is one of the grass roots African businesses and entrepreneurs that we aim to help with The Elbow Project. Hadi’s is a wonderful and inspiring story of job creation, skills training and ambition for African surf culture. Click the link in the bio to find out more. And remember…You buy. You help. For April 100% of the profits from all Mami Wata sales will go to Afrosurf entrepreneurs like The West Factory, through our Elbow Project. #theelbowproject

A post shared by Mami Wata - Surf Apparel (@mamiwatasurf) on


Cebo’s Surf Report, Durban, South Africa


Cebo Mafuna, a graduate of the Surfers Not Street Children programme, is well known along the 'Golden Mile' of Durban's city beaches. On any given morning, you'll find him waiting tables the iconic Durban Surf Lifesaving Club. However, as well as being a top-notch waiter, and a talented goofy-foot, he’s also a promising young entrepreneur.

As the creator of a WhatsApp Surf Report, many Durban surf regulars rely on him to let them know when the waves are up. For just R50 a month, Mafuna walks along Durban’s North Pier and sends frequent video updates of the ever-changing surf conditions to his digital following. Cebo's Surf Report delivers a useful and cost-effective service to local surfers, that easily trumps the grainy, static webcams.

However, with the coffee shop closed and surfing prohibited during lockdown, Mafuna is unable to earn a living and faces an uncertain financial future.

Cebo Mafuna

Apish Tshetsha, surf coach and tour guide, Cape Town


Apish Tshetsha is a surf coach and project leader at Waves for Change in Masiphumelele, Cape Town. This award-winning surf therapy programme aims to improve the wellbeing and emotional stability of young people who have been adversely affected by poverty, violence and abuse.

Through Airbnb, Tshetsha has been offering surf and social impact experiences for tourists to supplement his income. His guided tours are extremely popular and highly-rated. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, this business has dried up.

To support these African surf enterprises and find out more about The Elbow Project, visit Mami Wata online.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, Covid-19 links and sacoronavirus.co.za
