CoCT to equip 10,000 informal traders with Covid-19 toolkits

Over the coming weeks, the City of Cape Town will be issuing 10,000 CPT+U Covid-19 Informal Traders' Toolkits to qualifying informal traders so they and their customers can continue to do business in a safe environment, in line with Covid-19 protocols.
Each toolkit, which is free of charge to informal traders, will contain the following items: three litres of hand sanitiser, a social-distancing mat to remind customers to keep 1,5m from traders, two cloth masks, a warm winter beanie, toolkit bag, and information on how to operate safely during the pandemic.
Informal traders who are registered with the City’s database, have Covid-19 permits and concession letters, will be contacted by the City via SMS and will need to indicate if they are interested in the offer.
Thereafter, more details, including those related to the collection of the toolkits, will be communicated directly to qualifying informal traders as the process continues. Traders will receive a confirmation SMS, including a date for an appointment, when their toolkits are ready for collection.
The City said as there are a limited number of toolkits available, they will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis.
"We are very excited about the 10,000 toolkits for informal traders, because it is the City’s support in action, and we look forward to finalising the plans over the coming weeks to launch this initiative. We ask informal traders who are registered on our database, have Covid-19 permits and concession letters, to ensure their contact details on the City’s records are up-to-date.
"As this campaign rolls out, we will also continue to engage with informal traders to better understand their challenges and needs so that we can continue to support them going forward,’ said Alderman Grant Twigg, the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management.
For more information and queries regarding the toolkits, please call 021 400 3131 (select option 6 for informal trading) or email or .
How to apply for an informal trading permit
Unemployed individuals who would like to trade goods informally in public spaces in Cape Town are encouraged to apply for an informal trading permit. South African citizens will need to provide their IDs and foreign nationals will need to provide proof of their legal status in South Africa.
Apply for an informal trading permit by completing the online application on the City’s e-Services website, and follow these steps:
1. Register for the City of Cape Town’s e-Services 2. Activate the informal trading service on e-Services 3. Apply for a trading bay
For more information about registration, please click here.
