Medshield encourages well-being in the workplace

The average person spends a third of their adult life working, and because the workplace environment is such an integral part of our existence, it must be healthy. An unhealthy work environment leads to decreased productivity, higher absenteeism, poorer work ethic and even less safety in the workplace.

According to the WHO, “a healthy workplace is one in which workers and managers collaborate to use a continual improvement process to protect and promote the health, safety and well-being of all workers and the sustainability of the workplace”. It is an environment where health and wellness are embraced in every aspect of the company and taken as a measure for success. This idea inspires Corporate Wellness Week, celebrated annually in the first week of July.

Wellness can positively impact the company’s bottom line

A team that understands the need to embrace a wellness culture and collective responsibility tends to be more effective and operate more efficiently as one unit. If the overall wellness is evaluated and treated holistically, a company can minimise structural problems while maximising culture and profitability. Therefore, companies that care about their people tend to be high performers.

The pandemic forced many people to turn to remote work. Not only has this impacted employee wellness and well-being, but it has mainly taken its toll on our mental health. Therefore, leaders should encourage openness about the need for mental health support by facilitating enlightenment sessions and fostering conversations that will help preserve and maintain positive mental health states.

Leaders should also encourage their team members to take personal responsibility for their well-being. Any physical activity can significantly decrease stress and improve the management of chronic diseases, where applicable.

Medshield encourages corporate wellness

An efficient workplace wellness culture helps to boost productivity and saves the company a lot in return. Only a happy and healthy person will perform better at work. We encourage employers to take advantage of the corporate medical scheme packages available. The advantage is that employees can access medical care whenever they are unwell and take charge of their health through preventative tests and procedures covered under the Medshield Wellness Benefit, which is available to all members on all Medshield benefit options. Regular Health Risk Assessments (HRA), which include Cholesterol, Blood Glucose, Blood Pressure and Body Mass Index (BMI) tests, can also be obtained from a pharmacy.

In addition, Medshield conducts Corporate Wellness Days at participating employer groups. These Wellness Days assist with identifying potential underlying issues and monitor employee health proactively to identify possible underlying conditions that can be treated before they become chronic. Keeping an eye on your employees’ health is essential for business success.

Medshield Medical Scheme was recently certified as a Top Employer in 2022 by the Top Employer Institute, recognising the Scheme’s investment in world-class people practices for the second year. We employ more than 270 employees implementing a member-centric service model. Without the health and wellness of our employees, we wouldn’t be able to deliver the quality tailored service that we are known for.



