Mental health in the time of Covid

There's lots of talk about the impact of the global pandemic on mental health; but so far, little action. There is still no integrated Covid-19 plan to address mental health, along with prevalent and linked issues such as gender-based violence and food insecurity. While lockdown levels have eased considerably, we're far from over grappling with Covid-19. Economic consequences are still unfolding, and worsening. Fear, stress, anxiety, depression, trauma and grief will continue to dominate in our emotional landscape for the foreseeable future.