How to build a great customer experience: Cape Town business workshop

React Customer Research, South Africa, extends an invite to all customer service, operations and HR leaders to attend a free workshop in Cape Town on 14 February 2020 on 'How to create a great customer experience'. The event is led by international customer experience specialist Jill Spencer at the President Hotel, Bantry Bay, Cape Town, from 10am until 12.30pm.



Jill Spencer is a director of React CX Customer Research Group in the UK and global chair of the Mystery Shopping Professionals Association (MSPA). With international headquarters in the UK, React Group is represented in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth by React Customer Research SA.



At the upcoming Cape Town event, guests can find out how the latest customer research and mystery shopping strategies can ensure an efficient, adaptable response to changing market conditions and shoppers’ needs, trends and choices.



Jill Spencer describes, as an example, how Broadgate, the largest pedestrianised neighbourhood in Central London, increased footfall to some 64,000 visits per day with the insight and advice from data sourced through ReactCX’s mystery shopping programme.



Grant Lindhorst, managing director of React Customer Research SA, says:

“Many businesses in South Africa struggle to retain customers, let alone win new ones in these tough trading conditions. They need proven methods to make their services more competitive and attractive to the needs of the customer.



“At the workshop, you can find out how to measure and then boost customer experience and the effectiveness of your marketing and promotions. The goal is to earn a reputation for great service by well-trained staff and more effective in-store and online systems and processes to make buying from you as easy and pleasurable as possible.” Customer experience is now the key battleground for consumers’ purses and wallets, says Jill Spencer: “89% of companies surveyed by leading analyst Gartner said that customer experience will be their primary basis for competitive differentiation. The winners will out-sell their competitors, increase profits and retain customers.” For more information:



Jill Spencer is associate director at ReactCX, based in the UK. She has several published case studies on the value of mystery shopping, including return on investment studies, and has spoken at conferences around the world on the topic of customer experience. Jill has worked as a board member of MSPA (Mystery Shopping Professionals Association) Europe/Africa since 2012 and was appointed president in 2017. Since January 2019, Jill is chair of the MSPA Global Board.



Grant Lindhorst is the managing director of React Customer Research in South Africa. With over 20 years of market research experience, he has worked for some of the largest research agencies within local and international markets. His experience covers a range of industries as well as research disciplines and he is an authority on customer engagement measurement and strategies.



React Customer Research is a customer service research agency in South Africa and the continent.

T: +27 11 028 3343 (JHB)

T: +27 41 3641534 (PE)

T: +27 21 140 3561 (CPT)

E: az.oc.tcaer@ltnarg

E: az.oc.tcaer@trawetS

A: 165 Cape Road, Glendinningvale, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape, 6001

W:



