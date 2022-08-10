Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer!

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 years worldwide have hypertension. Most (two-thirds) live in low- and middle-income countries due to increased risk factors in those populations in recent decades. Hypertension is a significant cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide. Almost 50% of people living with hypertension are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of avoidable medical complications and death.

Causes of hypertension and its risks

Hypertension is a common condition in which the long-term pressure of the blood against the walls of the arteries is high enough to lead to health problems like heart disease eventually. Unmodifiable risk factors include a family history of hypertension, over 65, and diabetes or kidney disease comorbidities. More modifiable risk factors are lifestyle habits and pre-existing conditions, including obesity, diabetes, fatigue, inadequate potassium, calcium, and magnesium, physical inactivity, and chronic alcohol consumption. As it stands, over 60% of people with diabetes also have hypertension.

"If you have a family history of heart disease or risk factors for the condition, your doctor may recommend checking your blood pressure twice a year. Taking high blood pressure seriously and following your doctor's treatment recommendations can reduce your risk of serious complications and greatly improve your overall health," states Alan Fritz, acting principal officer at Medshield.

If left untreated, hypertension can lead to heart disease, strokes, kidney disease and even eye diseases. Small changes like adopting a low-sodium diet, regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, limiting alcohol intake, and not smoking can lower your blood pressure by 10–20 mmHg.

How Medshield supports its members

Once a member has been diagnosed, Medshield's Managed Care Programme assist our members with managing this chronic condition in collaboration with the member's respective treating practitioner. In addition, exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight, which helps control blood pressure. Aerobics, flexibility and strength training exercises can help in the long run. Adding a simple dynamic exercise routine for 30 to 45 minutes a day will help.

All our benefit plans allow you the freedom to visit your doctor for a general appointment at any time (subject to conditions) to monitor your overall health. A blood pressure check automatically forms part of each visit to monitor your vitals. "Medshield would like to encourage its members and the public to check their blood pressure and monitor it regularly. Only a few minutes could save your life," Fritz adds.

