What consumers need to know about Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) cover

Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) are a set list of 271 diagnostic conditions and 26 chronic diseases that all medical schemes are required by law to cover under the Medical Schemes Act of 1998 (Act No. 131 of 1998). Included are the expenses for the medical emergency, diagnosis, care, and treatment.
There are three categories of PMB conditions as follows:
By being a medical scheme member, you are covered for anything classified as a PMB, provided that your condition qualifies for cover, the required treatments match the treatments stipulated in the defined benefits, and you make use of your scheme's Designated Service Provider (DSP). A DSP is a healthcare professional (doctor, pharmacist, hospital, network etc.) that is a medical scheme's first choice when its members need a diagnosis, treatment or care for a condition. Most schemes provide a list of their DSP networks for you to check which ones are closest to your area. It is crucial when the treatment is planned or hospital admission is voluntary.
The guidelines specify that in an emergency – where you cannot go to a DSP – you will be treated and stabilised in the closest hospital. Still, your medical scheme may decide to move you to a network hospital once you are able. Other schemes don't have DSPs in place. In these instances, the medical scheme must cover the medical costs in full, regardless of the hospital or doctors used.
If your condition falls outside of the PMB parameters, your cover will depend entirely on the benefits available through your health plan. If your health plan does not cover a specific condition or treatment and is also not classified as a PMB, then you will need to self-fund for the condition, treatments or required medication.
PMBs are excellent news for medical scheme beneficiaries and give them considerable rights regarding healthcare. However, as a consumer, you also have specific responsibilities to ensure that PMBs work as well for you as they should. You must understand how your medical scheme handles PMBs.
Making medical aid decisions must always be informed and based on reliable information. Medical aid quotes should be free and comprehensive. Most people prefer to have information up-front before contacting a broker or consultant. The reason is simple. When communicating telephonically, you may forget to ask about important benefits, costs and terms & conditions. Suppose you have the options upfront to compare the various benefits plans offered by the medical aid and have the online facility to calculate your monthly contributions. In that case, you already know whether the medical scheme meets your requirements before sorting out finer details telephonically or via email.
At Medshield, we offer comprehensive information to help consumers make informed decisions. Prospective consumers can contact us anytime for a medical aid quote. With several plans available, your specific medical cover requirements can be met as part of PMBs and conditions that are excluded from the PMB list. Our benefit plans are affordable, comprehensive and tailored to meet the different healthcare needs of South Africans. All members have access to emergency services and a predetermined set of annual Wellness benefits to ensure you stay healthy. Chronic conditions, surgeries, and in-and out-of-hospital aftercare are covered.