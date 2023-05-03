Best Q1 ever - record start to 2023 for BusinessTech

The record start to the year for BusinessTech comes as South African companies continue to move their advertising budgets online.

Q1 of 2023 has been the best quarter ever for new advertising campaigns being launched on BusinessTech.

The record start to the year for BusinessTech comes as South African companies continue to move their advertising budgets online – ensuring they receive the best ROI on their marketing spend.

– Kevin Lancaster

As South Africa’s largest and most influential business publication, BusinessTech has benefited from this – with more companies than ever before taking advertising campaigns in the first three months of the year.

The advertising campaigns on BusinessTech cover both the B2B and B2C sectors, promoting the biggest names in the country.

This includes Standard Bank, FNB, Discovery, Absa, Old Mutual, Vodacom, MTN, Apple, Samsung, Telkom, BCX, Afrihost, Huawei, Seacom, Mustek, HP, Sage, and many more.

Excellent audience

Companies advertise on BusinessTech thanks to its excellent audience.

BusinessTech is read by over five million South Africans each month, the majority of whom are c-level executives, business owners, company directors, managers, and professionals.

These readers are responsible for the purchasing decision which take place in their businesses and their homes, making them a target market of choice.

Great news for businesses

BusinessTech’s record start to 2023 also shows that South African companies continue to position themselves for growth.

Companies which partnered with BusinessTech reported a strong performance from their advertising campaigns, and stated they continue to see growth opportunities in the local market.

The top-performing advertising products for these companies on BusinessTech have been: sponsored articles and reviews with social media amplification, Business Talk interviews, video promotions, and display banners.

“The first quarter of 2023 has been incredible for BusinessTech and we expect this strong performance to continue for the remainder of the year,” said Broad Media CCO Kevin Lancaster. “We are well positioned to help companies grow and succeed in South Africa, ensuring they reach their target audiences with the right message at the right time.”



