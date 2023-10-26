Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

New MediaTDMCBusiness and Arts South AfricaVERVEDMASABrand AvatarTopco MediaDentsuJacaranda FMOFM RadioAsk AfrikaOptimize AgencyStyle IDOppoLocation BankEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Why winners win! CX, the big differentiator for RMB Private Bank in the 2023 Ask Afrika Orange Index

26 Oct 2023
Issued by: Ask Afrika
There is clear evidence that customer experience (CX) is the key differentiator when it comes to both overall business success as well as the ability of organisations to attract and retain customers. RMB Private Bank was rated the leading private bank in South Africa based on its positive customer experience in The Ask Afrika Orange Index® 2023 and was ranked the overall winner across all industries.
Why winners win! CX, the big differentiator for RMB Private Bank in the 2023 Ask Afrika Orange Index

The independent Ask Afrika Orange Index® has been at the forefront of service benchmarking for 22 years and is the broadest and most widely referenced customer experience benchmark in South Africa. Established to gain a deep understanding into South Africans’ customer-experience expectations, it has been tracking client experience, and changing trends and expectations since 2001. This year the index engaged with over 48,000 South African clients across 32 industries through interviews based on their actual experience and expectation from the brand. The survey measured a total of 232 brands.

Mariette Erasmus, commercial executive, research at Ask Afrika reveals that companies that focus on CX – enabled by service standards – typically exhibit increased revenue, are more profitable, have more engaged employees and have customers who are willing to pay up to 18% more for products.

This year’s survey results show that first contact resolution remains the top performing area for brands overall. However, the range between industries is significant. “The quality of the experience for the customer, encompassing flexibility and expertise, shows the largest improvement year on year. It also reveals that brands have become better at demonstrating the product benefits and value for money proposition to clients,” she says.

According to the index, emotional connection drives the experience in private banking. “For RMB Private Bank, the emotional connection with clients is the differentiating factor and has been rated more highly than the service experience,” adds Erasmus.

Polarised consumers do respond to advertising
Polarised consumers do respond to advertising

Issued by Ask Afrika 16 Oct 2023

Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private Bank says the bank has modernised its private banking, investment and insurance advice over the years and made it accessible through both convenient digital channels and private advisors.

“Wealth creation and retention for one’s family is an emotive subject,” he points out. “RMB Private Bank has deep insights into specific client segments and offers suitable value propositions for those clients. This focused approach enables us to understand our clients’ life stages, challenges, and opportunities in such a way that we are able to advise on and structure better client solutions. Understanding those client segments helps us to articulate our clients’ ‘unknown’ needs to them.”

He adds that RMB strives to ensure its clients will be in a better financial position in the future, in the process improving their wealth and the financial wellbeing of their families.

“We are constantly trying to improve the way clients receive advice. These efforts are underpinned by our ability to deliver digital self-service unassisted capabilities on our app and online channels,” says Matthews.

What sets winning brands such as RMB Private Bank apart, says Erasmus, is providing a consistent customer experience and exhibiting human traits such as empathy, assurance, responsiveness, reliability, communication, and other tangibles. They have also successfully managed to close the gap between being seen to be a good brand and having emotionally connected customers, with relationship strength driving performance differentiation among top performing brands.

To know more about the Ask Afrika Orange Index Awards® and ranking, you can contact Vikash Bava az.oc.akirfaksa@hsakiV or Maria Petousis az.oc.akirfaksa@airaM.

NextOptions
Ask Afrika
We believe that research is done for the greater good - through market research, we help companies and brands identify opportunities within their business to enable sustainable growth.
Read more: Ask Afrika, RMB Private Bank, Maria Petousis

Related

Polarised consumers do respond to advertising
Ask AfrikaPolarised consumers do respond to advertising16 Oct 2023
Ask Afrika Orange Index 2023 survey reveals that CX becoming crucial for business success
Ask AfrikaAsk Afrika Orange Index 2023 survey reveals that CX becoming crucial for business success10 Oct 2023
Mzansi's financial savviness surges: Banks must adapt to the shift in customer psychographics
Ask AfrikaMzansi's financial savviness surges: Banks must adapt to the shift in customer psychographics7 Aug 2023
Ask Afrika supports SAHARA's efforts at preventing substance abuse
Ask AfrikaAsk Afrika supports SAHARA's efforts at preventing substance abuse19 Apr 2023
In a changing environment, openness, and inclusion are critical features of a CX benchmark study
Ask AfrikaIn a changing environment, openness, and inclusion are critical features of a CX benchmark study13 Feb 2023
&quot;It's Corn&quot;
Ask Afrika"It's Corn"4 Nov 2022
Are you suffering from infobesity?
Ask AfrikaAre you suffering from infobesity?19 Jul 2022
Source: © Techcabal South Africans are ready to hop on “the metaverse train?
Is SA ready for the metaverse train?30 Jun 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz