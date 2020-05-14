Media coverage in SA shows increased calls for Covid-19 communication

The seventh edition of ongoing media research and analysis on Covid-19 shows increased calls for communication by the president, which will help to clarify how soon the economy will open up. News stories across traditional, online and social media point to the need for clear communication that covers where the nation is and how the novel coronavirus is dealt with across all spheres of society.



The past week’s media analysis also shows how some level 4 lockdown regulations translate across various industries and the nation as people navigate their way through changing times. Some of the coverage this week looks at the economic impact of extended lockdown regulations and anxiety around how industries will recover when restrictions change. There were increased mentions of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) following their announcement on readiness to implement the Social Relief of Distress Grant.





Media sample data collected from online, print and broadcast sources from 6 to 12 May, 2020 shows 5,795 media items from across all platforms. National media sources took the lead in reporting about Covid-19 which includes both online and traditional media. The Western Cape continues to take the lead in regional coverage followed by Gauteng and the Limpopo Province which is slowly becoming a regular regional feature from a coverage perspective.



click to enlarge

Follow The past week’s media analysis also shows how some level 4 lockdown regulations translate across various industries and the nation as people navigate their way through changing times. Some of the coverage this week looks at the economic impact of extended lockdown regulations and anxiety around how industries will recover when restrictions change. There were increased mentions of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) following their announcement on readiness to implement the Social Relief of Distress Grant.Media sample data collected from online, print and broadcast sources from 6 to 12 May, 2020 shows 5,795 media items from across all platforms. National media sources took the lead in reporting about Covid-19 which includes both online and traditional media. The Western Cape continues to take the lead in regional coverage followed by Gauteng and the Limpopo Province which is slowly becoming a regular regional feature from a coverage perspective.Follow Ornico on Twitter and the company website for weekly updates and ongoing research.

Top stories

News