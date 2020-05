2020 South African Business Marketing Report released

BusinessTech has released the 2020 Business Marketing Report, revealing the best ways for South African companies to advertise.

Online marketing is the best way to reach South Africa’s business community, outperforming TV, radio, print and outdoor advertising



Sponsored content (articles and reviews) is the most trusted form of advertising among professionals and executives



Business professionals and executives use articles and reviews when making purchasing decisions



Videos, social media posts, and newsletters should form part of a business marketing campaign



Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn are the most popular social media platforms among the business community