2020 South African Business Marketing Report released

Issued by: BusinessTech
BusinessTech has released the 2020 Business Marketing Report, revealing the best ways for South African companies to advertise.
The report is based on feedback from 1,327 South African professionals, business owners, company directors, C-level executives and managers.
It revealed that online advertising is the best way to reach South Africa’s business professionals and decision-makers – and is far more effective than TV, radio or print advertising.

Key findings from the 2020 Business Marketing Report include:
  • Online marketing is the best way to reach South Africa’s business community, outperforming TV, radio, print and outdoor advertising
  • Sponsored content (articles and reviews) is the most trusted form of advertising among professionals and executives
  • Business professionals and executives use articles and reviews when making purchasing decisions
  • Videos, social media posts, and newsletters should form part of a business marketing campaign
  • Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn are the most popular social media platforms among the business community

Full 2020 Business Marketing Report

The full 2020 Business Marketing Report provides details on which marketing channels produce the best results in South Africa.
It also provides an overview of the most trusted and liked brands in the country – with banking, insurance, investments, motoring and multiple other industries covered.

The 2020 Business Marketing Report is available to download for free from BusinessTech.

BusinessTechBusinessTech focusses primarily on business and technology news, but also covers a wide variety of topics that are relevant to the South African public - from health, wealth and lifestyle, to science, politics and general interest.
