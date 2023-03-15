Department of Home Affairs is open to service the needs of Tshwane at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

The GCEO of Pareto Limited, Malose Kekana and Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has officially opened a new Home Affairs office at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria.

The new office will offer application and collections services for IDs and passports. The department says clients will have the convenience of applying for the services when they visit the shopping centre.

Motsoaledi in his speech said, “Our ambition at all times is to find innovative solutions. We are here today because we wanted to pilot and make sure that the system works very well. Once we are convinced that it works very well, we will move to Cresta Mall in Johannesburg. We’ll be making preparations to move into the Pavilion Mall in eThekwini and Tyger Valley Mall in Cape Town. All those are malls in which we will be doing what we are doing today.”

Kekana emphasised the importance of Private Public Partnership: “there is power in such partnerships as they bring greater efficiencies to support Batho Pele principles. He continued to say that Pareto remains committed to supporting such initiatives.

Menlyn shoppers will now have access to various Home Affairs services such as applying for your Smart Card ID, Passports, Birth Certifications and to make online bookings on the Branch Appointment Booking System at available offices and eHome Affairs.

About Pareto:

Pareto is one of South Africa's leading retail investment funds with an iconic portfolio of regional and super-regional shopping centres across the country, as well as mixed-use developments. Pareto invests in prime iconic retail properties, including assets that are wholly-owned or co-owned alongside likeminded investors within major metropolitan areas. Some of Pareto’s properties include Menlyn Park Shopping Centre, Sandton City, Cresta Shopping Centre, Pavilion Shopping Centre and Tyger Valley Shopping Centre, Mimosa, Southgate and Westgate Shopping Centre.