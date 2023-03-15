Ballito Junction to enhance its offering with a major upgrade to cornerstone section

Ballito Junction, the popular regional mall on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast, has announced plans to upgrade the original section of the mall, bringing it in line with the rest of its premier shopping experience and enhancing its offering to the community.

The 80,000m2 world-class Ballito Junction on KwaZulu-Natal’s Dolphin Coast started as a 10,000m2 convenience centre. After a major expansion, it opened at eight times its original size in March 2017. Now, it is this original cornerstone section of the centre, near Pick n Pay and Dis-Chem, that will be refreshed, enclosed and expanded with a major upgrade.

Ballito Junction is owner-managed by the investment consortium of Flanagan & Gerard Property Group and Menlyn Maine Investment Holdings, resulting in a passionate, hands-on approach to ongoing investment in this singular retail asset.

As part of this upgrade project, the current Pick n Pay entrance will be enclosed, and the adjoining external section of the mall will be expanded to make space for several exciting new restaurants and speciality tenants, all arranged around an attractive piazza. In addition to enclosing the entrance, space for three new restaurants will be created, spilling out onto the piazza.

The greenery and visual attractiveness of the design around the piazza will bring in an important experiential aspect to Ballito Junction overall.

With more than 200 carefully selected stores and six anchor tenants – Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Checkers, Edgars, Game and Nu Metro – Ballito Junction combines convenience with a world-class shopping experience, and its cornerstone upgrade will ensure it provides a consistent and exceptional retail setting.

The upgrade will allow for an enhanced offering by certain existing retail tenants, including Pick n Pay, Pick n Pay Liquor, Polo, Pick n Pay Clothing, Rage, Dial a Bed, Crazy Store, and Sorbet, whilst also creating space for a line-up of new and exciting retailers.

New and exciting brands recently added to the current retail mix include Kingsley Heath, Samsung, Carrol Boyes, Rochester, Uniq, Checkers Outdoor, Pet Shop Science, Little Me, Yokico, Gary Rom Man, Spar Pharmacy, Sneakerhead and Tape.

“The aim of this project is to match the old section with the modern and contemporary look of the mall, while creating an experiential node centred around entertainment and speciality offerings,” explains Geraldine Jorgensen, CEO of Ballito Junction. “We want to refresh the restaurant offering on this side of the mall to create an optimal experience for business people, families and the broader community surrounding Ballito.”

Construction has commenced in February 2023 and completion of the enclosed entrance and new outside section, including must-visit restaurants, is to be complete before the festive season in late 2023.

“Our strategy for this project is to create a base from which further mixed uses can be added to the centre in future, so we are laying the foundations for even more to come,” reports Jorgensen.