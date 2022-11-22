Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

PayflexDistellPerfect WordJust DesignTDMCOnPoint PRRogerwilcoKLADomains.co.zaMpact PlasticsBullion PR & CommunicationSappiBusiness Partners LimitedHellopeterMpactEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Pretoria, Johannesburg
  • Store Managers East London, Pietermaritzburg
  • Assistant Managers and Supervisors Witbank, Potchestroom, Rusternberg, Polokwane
  • Supervisors Bloemfontein, Kimberley
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pepkor earnings jump as inflation-hit shoppers lean on discount stores

    22 Nov 2022
    Pepkor Holdings, owner of South African discount retailer brands Pep and Ackermans, reported a 20.1% jump in full-year earnings on Tuesday, 22 November, as cash-strapped shoppers fuelled demand at its expanding chains of discount stores.
    Source: Pepkor
    Source: Pepkor

    Pepkor, majority-owned by Steinhoff International Holdings, said headline earnings per share rose to 162.6 cents in the year ended 30 September, up from 135.4 cents a year earlier.

    The discount fashion and homewares retailer, with more than 5,800 stores across Africa and Brazil, reported revenue growth of 5.3% to R81.4bn.

    While sales rose, the growth rate was slower than the 9.2% growth in the prior year due to flooding of its Pep distribution centre, which represents 40% of the Peop business' total distribution capacity, delay in social grant payments and damaged stores, as a result of a civil unrest in 2021.

    Pepkor said higher levels of inflation are expected during the upcoming winter season and the group's merchandise teams "continue to focus on supporting customers by minimising price increases".

    Supply chain disruptions have reduced, including the cost of shipping, it added.

    While its shoppers continued to shop at its discount stores, Pepkor said it was concerned about consumer spending power given the macroeconomic backdrop.

    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Read more: Pep, Ackermans, Pepkor, clothing retail, discount retail

    Related

    Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA
    Pick n Pay Futurewear: Accessible designer fashion made in SA18 Nov 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Cape Union Mart Group relaunches loyalty programme17 Nov 2022
    Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
    Woolworths flags higher profit as Covid disruption eases16 Nov 2022
    Source: Australian Footwear and Leather Show
    SA's footwear and leather industry showcased in Australia16 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Levi's appoints Michelle Gass as president and CEO-in-waiting10 Nov 2022
    Source: Puma
    Puma boss Bjørn Gulden named new Adidas CEO9 Nov 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Family-owned retailer Kingsmead Shoes braces for expansion25 Oct 2022
    PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet
    PnP Clothing unveils new-look store, its biggest and greenest yet21 Oct 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz