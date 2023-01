The award-winning TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris welcomes Windhoek South Africa. The agency has been appointed to handle all the brand's creative requirements.

“To us, Windhoek remains one of South Africa’s most loved brands and it's a privilege to welcome them to TBWA\ Hunt\ Lascaris. From our first meeting with the brand team, we knew that this was a must-win, says Karabo Denalane, chief executive officer, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris.

“We would like to thank the Windhoek marketing leadership team for welcoming us with open arms and trusting us to deliver on bringing Windhoek into its next era,” adds the CEO.