National Geographic Photo Competition 2022 now open for entries

#ExploreNaturalAreas themed competition open to amateur and professional photographers across South Africa

Photo by Nat Geo explorer - Tessa Barlin

Prize pool across both categories of R100,000 prize money to be won

As part of its Planet Possible initiative, which aims to inform, inspire and empower consumers to live more lightly on the planet, National Geographic invites photographers across South Africa to participate in 2022 edition of the National Geographic Photo Competition. Themed #ExploreNaturalAreas, this year’s competition, supported by Sunday Times and TimeLIVE, aims to celebrate South Africa’s natural spaces and highlight the need for their protection.

While the 2021 competition was only open to amateurs, a large number of entries were submitted by professional photographers. This year, both groups of enthusiasts may participate as the competition will feature both an amateur and professional category. Entrants stand in line to win a share of R100,000 in cash, with each category offering prizes of R25,000 for first place, R15,000 for second place and R5,000 for third place. Additionally, the top 10 images in each category will be published on TimesLIVE on 4 September. The winning shots be showcased in the Sunday Times, on TimesLIVE and on the Nat Geo Africa social media platforms on 11 September.

Photo by Nat Geo explorer - Tessa Barlin Photo by Nat Geo explorer - Tessa Barlin

South African wildlife photographer and filmmaker and National Geographic explorer Tessa Barlin will lend her eyes as one of this year’s judges. Barlin is passionate about capturing the extraordinary in ordinary life through her camera lens, having started experimenting with the art at a young age. “Photography is my passion, and I practice and practice,” she says. “This competition is an incredible opportunity for people to get their photos onto such a big platform,” she added.

“By combining National Geographic’s world-famous sustainability-focused storytelling, products and experiences under one umbrella, Planet Possible shares ways in which we can help to protect the planet we all call home,” says Christine Service, senior vice president and general manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Photography, as a visual storytelling medium, has the power to capture the wonder of the natural world, further inspire viewers in this cause and we cannot wait to see what stories will come through in this year’s competition.”

Photo by Nat Geo explorer - Tessa Barlin Photo by Nat Geo explorer - Tessa Barlin

To enter, upload your original photograph showcasing any recognized protected area or area that deserves protection to Instagram. Check into the area, tag @NatGeo_Africa and use the hashtag #ExploreNaturalAreas. Entries are open until 21 August 2022.

To read the competition rules, click here.



