Howard Audio and Ooredoo: Making the internet a better place

Howard Audio is proud to send another baby out into the world as a huge international campaign goes live. Broadcast in seven Arab countries during the holy month of Ramadan for cellular provider, Ooredoo, we composed the original music and performed all final mix and sound design, recording voices remotely, such as Ian Russel based in the USA. We also recorded a live orchestra for the emotive score.