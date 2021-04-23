Howard Audio and Ooredoo: Making the internet a better place

Banele Msimanga is the brand manager of Hunter's Cider and over the past year has worked on the brand creating great consumer experiences like Green Room events, Lock Down House Party, launching a new NPDs like Hunter's Chilled Non-Alcoholic as well Red Apple.ByEvan-Lee Courie
Howard Audio is proud to send another baby out into the world as a huge international campaign goes live. Broadcast in seven Arab countries during the holy month of Ramadan for cellular provider, Ooredoo, we composed the original music and performed all final mix and sound design, recording voices remotely, such as Ian Russel based in the USA. We also recorded a live orchestra for the emotive score.
Working closely with creative directors Gareth Paul, David Schild and Adrian Garces, we collaborated with world famous Paris-based animation studio, Digital District, who produced the amazing animation for this film.
The concept fits into the genre of social responsibility, illustrating how we are all responsible for the mental health of the internet. Let’s all make it a better place :)
