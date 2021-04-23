Production Company news South Africa

Howard Audio and Ooredoo: Making the internet a better place

23 Apr 2021
Issued by: Howard Audio
Howard Audio is proud to send another baby out into the world as a huge international campaign goes live. Broadcast in seven Arab countries during the holy month of Ramadan for cellular provider, Ooredoo, we composed the original music and performed all final mix and sound design, recording voices remotely, such as Ian Russel based in the USA. We also recorded a live orchestra for the emotive score.
Working closely with creative directors Gareth Paul, David Schild and Adrian Garces, we collaborated with world famous Paris-based animation studio, Digital District, who produced the amazing animation for this film.

The concept fits into the genre of social responsibility, illustrating how we are all responsible for the mental health of the internet. Let’s all make it a better place :)

View the film here:




To learn more about the new Howard Audio and to stay up to date with our latest work be sure to check out our new website at www.howardaudio.co.za

Head of Production Belinda Howard:
Email: az.oc.oiduadrawoh@adnileb
Cell: 083 643 7142

Howard Audio
At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
