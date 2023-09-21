Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

MpactBataTekkie TownKantarStilesOnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Simba's new Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips: An ode to Mzansi's vibrant braai culture

21 Sep 2023
Issued by: MSports Marketing
Simba combines Chef Benny's braai culinary finesse with its snack expertise to create a flavour profile that is nothing short of extraordinary.
Simba's new Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips: An ode to Mzansi's vibrant braai culture

Mzansi’s favourite chip brand, Simba, has taken a bold leap into the world of flavours with the launch of its newest sensation, limited edition Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips.

A ‘braai’ before the braai

In a society where the braai is more than just a meal the Simba Steakhouse Beef flavoured chips steps into the scene as a tribute to the cherished South African occasion. Every braai moment deserves to roarrr with flavour and in recognition of this, Simba has created a delicious companion.

The Simba Steakhouse Beef flavour creates an occasion of its own, to savour the anticipation, joyous wait, and the camaraderie before the feast begins. With the tagline 'Roarrs with flavour', when the wait is too long, Bambisa ngeSimba Steakhouse Beef. The brand presents a flavour experience that bridges the gap between the start and the actual braai indulgence. It's a prelude to the culinary celebration, bringing the sizzle of a steakhouse to your fingertips.

“With this new flavour, Simba continues to revolutionise taste sensations by embracing cultural traditions to craft unique flavour experiences. With a commitment to celebrating special moments together the Steakhouse Beef flavour is set to become the backdrop for laughter, conversation, and the creation of lasting braai memories,” adds Giulia lorio-Ndlovu, senior snacks marketing director at PepsiCo South Africa.

Partnering with culinary maestro, Chef Benny

Simba has collaborated with renowned South African Chef Benny Masekwameng to elevate the new flavour to the echelons of taste excellence. A true braai master, Chef Benny adds his touch of mastery, refining snack time by bringing the essence of the braai culture to life.

This significant collaboration reflects Simba's commitment to creating authentic flavours that resonate with the heart of South African culture.

The very best meaty South African flavours

The new Steakhouse Beef stands out as a distinct flavour from Simba's repertoire. Unlike the traditional Smoked Beef flavour, it boasts a carefully curated blend of premium spices that replicate the succulent and savoury taste of a gourmet steakhouse beef fillet, all within the confines of a snack. The Steakhouse Beef flavour is sweet and saucy, with an unmistakable meaty base and hints of BBQ – just like a steakhouse meal in your mouth!

“When it comes to quality, Simba does not compromise. Consumers can still expect chips that are made from only the very best potatoes grown in Southern Africa,” continues lorio-Ndlovu.

This limited-edition offering is designed to spark curiosity, ignite braai moments together and inspire convers.

Distributed on behalf of PepsiCo by M-Sports Marketing Communications: (011) 781-9724.
For interview opportunities, please contact Bingi Mavi on: az.oc.gnitekramstropsm@ignib.

NextOptions
Read more: PepsiCo, Simba, Benny Masekwameng

Related

PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA
PepsiCo raises R600,000 to assist Food Forward SA30 Aug 2023
Top Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists
Topco MediaTop Empowerment Awards 2023 finalists20 Jul 2023
PepsiCo South Africa names new CEO after Tertius Carstens retires
PepsiCo South Africa names new CEO after Tertius Carstens retires8 May 2023
Boomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business
BoomtownBoomtown awarded Wimpy ATL business6 Apr 2023
Pepsi overhauls logo and visual identity after 14 years
Pepsi overhauls logo and visual identity after 14 years30 Mar 2023
Solynta, PepsiCo join forces to empower Ethiopian potato farmers
Solynta, PepsiCo join forces to empower Ethiopian potato farmers2 Mar 2023
PepsiCo adds new R300m production line at Western Cape Weet-Bix plant
PepsiCo adds new R300m production line at Western Cape Weet-Bix plant13 Dec 2022
Source:
Major brands failing to meet plastic sustainability goals3 Nov 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz