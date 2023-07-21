The Macallan Rare Cask 2022 release - a rare and special discovery

Rare Cask is crafted from the finest and rarest sherry seasoned oak casks, unearthed by The Macallan Whisky Mastery Team using their knowledge, skill, passion and creativity in their quest to seek out the extraordinary.

A rare and special discovery, these hand-picked casks of The Macallan feature a deep ruby mahogany natural colour and display an intense sweet raisin note, coupled with an incredibly rich, velvety smooth mouthfeel and complexity, to offer an indulgent and highly sensory whisky experience.

This exquisite expression highlights the magic and science in The Macallan’s intricate whisky- making process, as the whisky maker identifies the exceptional oak casks which impart the intense, captivating depth of flavour.

Soft aromas of vanilla with rich raisin lead the journey of discovery into this single malt whisky, followed by a sweet fusion of fresh apple, lemon and orange. Intense sweet raisin flavours dominate the palate, before giving way to vanilla and dark chocolate, with layers of light citrus zest. The finish is long, rich and velvety to offer a decadent whisky experience.

Kirsteen Campbell, master whisky maker, The Macallan, said: “Every oak cask of single malt whisky maturing at The Macallan Estate has its own characteristics, with subtle nuances that make it unique. Occasionally the whisky is more distinct, and from time to time The Macallan Whisky Mastery Team discovers casks which stand out in a very particular way.

“It is only these precious sherry seasoned oak casks with their intense sweet raisin note which fit the criteria for Rare Cask, making it one of the most complex whiskies in the range. This multifaceted single malt has a complex flavour profile of intense sweet raisin, vanilla and dark chocolate and an indulgent and rich velvety smooth mouthfeel, synonymous with The Macallan’s full-bodied character, to offer a truly sensory experience.”

The Macallan’s dedication to uncompromised excellence includes creating the finest oak casks in the world to mature its single malt whisky as it is these exceptional oak casks which are the single greatest contributor to the quality, natural colour and distinctive aromas and flavours at the heart of the brand.

The Macallan Rare Cask 2022 release is housed in a luxurious presentation box featuring deep reds and subtly incorporating the wood grain to honour the single malt’s incredible cask story. A lighter interior background emphasises the natural colour of the ruby mahogany whisky and features a unique front opening design to showcase the decanter within. The pack is encased within a premium gift box, featuring a gold badge highlighting the Rare Cask name.

A limited annual release, The Macallan Rare Cask 2022 release has an RRSP of USD336/GBP250 and will launch worldwide in June 2022. For further information, visit www.themacallan.com.

Whisky Maker’s Notes:

ABV: 43%

Colour: Ruby Mahogany

Nose: Soft notes of vanilla with rich raisin, followed by a sweet fusion of fresh apple, lemon and orange

Palate: An intense sweet raisin dominates before giving way to vanilla and dark chocolate, with layers of light citrus zest

Finish: Long, rich and velvety