An "Out of This World" Augmented Reality maze for Savanna Premium Cider this Durban July

Hola Daar South Ahh! It's time again for the Durban July, and this year the nation's favourite crisp and dry premium cider maker, Savanna, presents the Siyavanna Durban July Playbook. Beyond the dazzling glitz and glamour lies the secret Durban July Savivi code. Only the seasoned veterans, izinja ze good times, know the rules of this Saahh-real extravaganza.

Savanna has compiled a comprehensive guide for those going to see the horses and those who have never seen a single race. As they say, don't hate the players; respect their game and wisdom. Savanna Premium Cider invites everyone to join them on a savvy Durban July weekend journey, serving some fun and laughter before reaching the Cider Garden and a wind-down event as we close off the weekend.

Get ready to enjoy yourself at the following venues over the weekend:

Thursday, 29 June 2023: Comedy Show @ Max's Lifestyle Village (Durban, 328 Mbe Rd, Umlazi, 4031)



Saturday, 1 July 2023: The Savanna Cider Garden and Pegasus Lounge @ the Hollywood Bets Durban July



Sunday: 2 July 2023: Daytime to evening @ Joe Cools (137 Marine Parade, Durban Central, Durban, 4001) and after party @ Max’s Lifestyle Village

“Sticking to this year's theme: ‘Out of this world’, we are excited to introduce the ultimate Savanna experience at the 2023 Durban July," says Kolosa Kokolo, Assistant Brand Manager at Savanna Premium Cider. "Our augmented reality maze is a cosmic journey that will take you through mind-bending surprises, engaging your senses, and pushing the boundaries of your imagination. We are taking horse racing entertainment to new heights. Combining fashion, technology, and humour, we offer an unforgettable journey that uplifts and unites attendees. This showcases our commitment to delivering innovative experiences that leave a lasting impact. Be legendary; at least make sure you know one horse and get your finger food game ready for an unparalleled entertainment experience."

Savanna is not only at the Durban July to entertain; they are there to uplift and unite the nation through humour. The brand's essence is #SiyavannaSA (we get you, SA!). By infusing the Durban July with Savanna's signature humour, laughter will be brought straight to the races, ensuring that attendees are entertained with snackable doses of comedy.

Savanna has launched a digital ticket giveaway campaign to leverage this partnership and fully amplify the event's excitement. Lucky winners will be awarded exclusive digital tickets to access the augmented reality metaverse at the 2023 Durban July. If you know the unwritten rules of the Durban July, you can bet on yourself and share your wisdom for a chance to win.

Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

#SiyavannaSA

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.

Instagram: @savannacider

Facebook: @SavannaCider

Twitter: @SavannaCider

YouTube: SavannaCider

About Savanna – "It's dry, but you can drink it."

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.