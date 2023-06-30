Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

BrandMappDistelldmg events AfricaWunderman ThompsonSmart MediaBataBrand InfluenceGrey AfricaMpact PlasticsMeltwaterInsight SurveyStilesHoorah DigitalCatchwordsPerfect WordEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


An "Out of This World" Augmented Reality maze for Savanna Premium Cider this Durban July

30 Jun 2023
Issued by: Distell
Hola Daar South Ahh! It's time again for the Durban July, and this year the nation's favourite crisp and dry premium cider maker, Savanna, presents the Siyavanna Durban July Playbook. Beyond the dazzling glitz and glamour lies the secret Durban July Savivi code. Only the seasoned veterans, izinja ze good times, know the rules of this Saahh-real extravaganza.
An &quot;Out of This World&quot; Augmented Reality maze for Savanna Premium Cider this Durban July

Savanna has compiled a comprehensive guide for those going to see the horses and those who have never seen a single race. As they say, don't hate the players; respect their game and wisdom. Savanna Premium Cider invites everyone to join them on a savvy Durban July weekend journey, serving some fun and laughter before reaching the Cider Garden and a wind-down event as we close off the weekend.

Get ready to enjoy yourself at the following venues over the weekend:

  • Thursday, 29 June 2023: Comedy Show @ Max's Lifestyle Village (Durban, 328 Mbe Rd, Umlazi, 4031)
  • Saturday, 1 July 2023: The Savanna Cider Garden and Pegasus Lounge @ the Hollywood Bets Durban July
  • Sunday: 2 July 2023: Daytime to evening @ Joe Cools (137 Marine Parade, Durban Central, Durban, 4001) and after party @ Max’s Lifestyle Village

“Sticking to this year's theme: ‘Out of this world’, we are excited to introduce the ultimate Savanna experience at the 2023 Durban July," says Kolosa Kokolo, Assistant Brand Manager at Savanna Premium Cider. "Our augmented reality maze is a cosmic journey that will take you through mind-bending surprises, engaging your senses, and pushing the boundaries of your imagination. We are taking horse racing entertainment to new heights. Combining fashion, technology, and humour, we offer an unforgettable journey that uplifts and unites attendees. This showcases our commitment to delivering innovative experiences that leave a lasting impact. Be legendary; at least make sure you know one horse and get your finger food game ready for an unparalleled entertainment experience."

Savanna is not only at the Durban July to entertain; they are there to uplift and unite the nation through humour. The brand's essence is #SiyavannaSA (we get you, SA!). By infusing the Durban July with Savanna's signature humour, laughter will be brought straight to the races, ensuring that attendees are entertained with snackable doses of comedy.

Savanna has launched a digital ticket giveaway campaign to leverage this partnership and fully amplify the event's excitement. Lucky winners will be awarded exclusive digital tickets to access the augmented reality metaverse at the 2023 Durban July. If you know the unwritten rules of the Durban July, you can bet on yourself and share your wisdom for a chance to win.

Savanna Premium Cider, it's dry, but you can drink it.

#SiyavannaSA

An &quot;Out of This World&quot; Augmented Reality maze for Savanna Premium Cider this Durban July

Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

For more information, follow Savanna's social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
Instagram: @savannacider
Facebook: @SavannaCider
Twitter: @SavannaCider
YouTube: SavannaCider

About Savanna – "It's dry, but you can drink it."

Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: Savanna, Durban July



Related

The Durban July: Africa's greatest horseracing event
The Durban July: Africa's greatest horseracing event1 day ago
The Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards celebrates 10 years of laughter
The Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards celebrates 10 years of laughter14 Feb 2023
Laduma Ngxokolo, Rina Chunga-Kutama and Sindiso Khumalo shine at 2019 Durban July
Laduma Ngxokolo, Rina Chunga-Kutama and Sindiso Khumalo shine at 2019 Durban July10 Jul 2019
Durban July to be live streamed in 4K using 5G
Durban July to be live streamed in 4K using 5G6 Jul 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz