Isn't it time you try light living?

If you haven't heard of hard seltzers yet, it's time to catch up. Hard seltzers have been a trend on the drinks scene for some time now, and they're here to stay. Made with sparkling water, vodka and natural fruit flavours, hard seltzers are a refreshing and guilt-free alternative to beer and other sugary alcoholic beverages.

Vawter Hard Seltzer with its low alcohol and low sugar content is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a drink without feeling the full effects of alcohol. And the best part? You can have fun tonight and feel fresh tomorrow. It's the best life balance you could ask for.

But Vawter Hard Seltzer is not just about the physical benefits. We also care about the emotional benefits that come with a good time. We want you to have fun, let loose, and to live your best life. That's why we partnered with Lemon & Herb, a DJ duo known for their Afrobeats, Techy Sounds, and Futuristic melodies, to create a special playlist that pairs perfectly with our hard seltzers. We also did a collab with them to create a track and music video.

Lemon & Herb are not just any DJ duo. They're a South African music sensation with a huge following, and they're known for their high-energy performances. They are a perfect fit with Vawter. Hard seltzers are not just about the drink, but also about the experience.

You can catch them, and Vawter, at your nearest La Parada (check out your socials for dates).

So, next time you're looking for a fun and refreshing drink, look no further than Vawter Hard Seltzer. And don't forget to check out Lemon & Herb at La Parada. You can also find Vawter Hard Seltzer at most Pick 'n Pay outlets, so go ahead and enjoy light living with Vawter.



