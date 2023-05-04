Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DistellHoorah DigitalOrnicoBizcommunity.comBataMSC Artisan AcademyPerfect WordOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)DUKEEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Isn't it time you try light living?

4 May 2023
Issued by: Distell
If you haven't heard of hard seltzers yet, it's time to catch up. Hard seltzers have been a trend on the drinks scene for some time now, and they're here to stay. Made with sparkling water, vodka and natural fruit flavours, hard seltzers are a refreshing and guilt-free alternative to beer and other sugary alcoholic beverages.
Isn't it time you try light living?

Vawter Hard Seltzer with its low alcohol and low sugar content is perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a drink without feeling the full effects of alcohol. And the best part? You can have fun tonight and feel fresh tomorrow. It's the best life balance you could ask for.

But Vawter Hard Seltzer is not just about the physical benefits. We also care about the emotional benefits that come with a good time. We want you to have fun, let loose, and to live your best life. That's why we partnered with Lemon & Herb, a DJ duo known for their Afrobeats, Techy Sounds, and Futuristic melodies, to create a special playlist that pairs perfectly with our hard seltzers. We also did a collab with them to create a track and music video.

Lemon & Herb are not just any DJ duo. They're a South African music sensation with a huge following, and they're known for their high-energy performances. They are a perfect fit with Vawter. Hard seltzers are not just about the drink, but also about the experience.

Isn't it time you try light living?
Isn't it time you try light living?

You can catch them, and Vawter, at your nearest La Parada (check out your socials for dates).

So, next time you're looking for a fun and refreshing drink, look no further than Vawter Hard Seltzer. And don't forget to check out Lemon & Herb at La Parada. You can also find Vawter Hard Seltzer at most Pick 'n Pay outlets, so go ahead and enjoy light living with Vawter.

NextOptions
Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
Read more: Distell, alcoholic beverages

Related

South African brandies shine on world stage
South African brandies shine on world stage25 Apr 2023
New partnership takes 'Bula Sekele' to the next level
DistellNew partnership takes 'Bula Sekele' to the next level24 Apr 2023
Drostdy Hof and Vino Noir explore the beauty of blends in their new video series - Blends & Friends
DistellDrostdy Hof and Vino Noir explore the beauty of blends in their new video series - Blends & Friends20 Apr 2023
Meet your five Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards Newcomer Showcase nominees
DistellMeet your five Savanna Comics' Choice Comedy Awards Newcomer Showcase nominees13 Apr 2023
Savanna x Wanda Lephoto presents 'Dry Goods' waterproof apparel for a world underwater
DistellSavanna x Wanda Lephoto presents 'Dry Goods' waterproof apparel for a world underwater4 Apr 2023
Three Ships Bourbon Cask Whisky: Matured by the South African sun
DistellThree Ships Bourbon Cask Whisky: Matured by the South African sun30 Mar 2023
Drinks giant Diageo appoints Debra Crew as first female CEO
Drinks giant Diageo appoints Debra Crew as first female CEO29 Mar 2023
Hunter's refreshes the rules of iGrind
DistellHunter's refreshes the rules of iGrind22 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz