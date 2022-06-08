Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

DistellMpact PlasticsNielsenIQPyrotecBizcommunity.comScan DisplayBurger KingRX AfricaHeineken South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

  • UK Customer Service Work from home
  • E-commerce Administrator Edenvale
  • Social Media Manager Edenvale
  • Key Account Manager Edenvale
  • Senior Java Angular Vue JS AWS Software Engineer Sandton
  • Sales Consultant Cape Town
  • Sales Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Polished Heritage Heroes show Nederburg's new momentum

    8 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Distell
    Nederburg's prestige Heritage Heroes collection has become more focused, says Nederburg cellarmaster, Samuel Viljoen. "In every way, from the liquid to the livery, you'll find a polished precision. The wines are fresher, livelier, and more poised.
    Polished Heritage Heroes show Nederburg's new momentum

    “They reflect the benefits of precision farming. As we know more, we can measure more, and manage more, with better results. We’ve become more adept at letting the terroir and fruit shine.”

    There are now three Heritage Heroes wines in the trimmed ensemble, down from five. They are The Brew Master, a Bordeaux-style red blend; The Motorcycle Marvel, a Rhône-style red blend; and The Anchor Man, an old-vine wood-fermented Chenin Blanc aged in clay, stainless steel, and a variety of barrels.

    “Streamlining helps us to concentrate on really excelling where we’ve proved we can, rather than trying to do everything. Our aim is to become recognised as South Africa’s pre-eminent cellar specialising in Cabernet and Cabernet-based red blends but obviously with a focus too on whites of excellence.”

    The new labels feature a finer-grained and more detailed graphic flourish. “We’ve opted for striking packaging to convey sophistication and heritage in a way that honours the heroes who helped shape who we are today.

    While The Brew Master deftly showcases Nederburg’s hero grape, Cabernet Sauvignon, in this very distinguished, classically styled blend, The Motorcycle Marvel, with Shiraz and Carignan in the lead, is less overtly wooded than its predecessors for added freshness, balance and refinement. The barrel-fermented Anchor Man is now made entirely from old Swartland and Paarl vines close to 40 years’ old and reflects a creamy and layered complexity.

    Viljoen makes the point that the revised Heritage Heroes trio is emblematic of Nederburg’s new momentum. “We’re striving for elegance, restraint and longevity in our wines, driven by the principles of sustainability, excellence, innovation and creativity within the team.

    “Central to our championing of sustainability is the protection of our natural assets. We are farming more regeneratively, starting with assiduous attention to soil health. We use water more sparingly thanks to more detailed weather information and real-time vine and soil moisture measurements. We have also improved access to heat- and drought-resistant grape varieties and to a wider clonal range. Over the years, vineyards have become more optimally sited. Where we can, we also nurture old vineyards rather than opt for the more conventional replacement cycle of every 20 years or so.

    The red blends will retail for around R225 each, and the Chenin, for R190. The new-style, new-look wines are now available in selected outlets and online at www.nederburg.com or www.vinoteque.co.za. The current vintages on offer are The Anchor Man 2020 and the 2018 vintage of The Motorcycle Marvel and The Brew Master.

    NextOptions
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
    Read more: Distell, Nederburg

    Related

    Klipdrift Unklipped returns for Season 3
    DistellKlipdrift Unklipped returns for Season 328 Apr 2022
    The dawning of a new era for Three Ships Whisky
    DistellThe dawning of a new era for Three Ships Whisky25 Apr 2022
    Image supplied: The winners of the 57th Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards
    All the Fleur du Cap Theatre Awards winners!28 Mar 2022
    Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
    Distell reports 17.5% rise in interim profit24 Feb 2022
    Source: Distell
    NinetyOne voices its dissent before clock strikes midnight on Heineken-Distell deal15 Feb 2022
    World top 12 Sauvignon Blanc accolade for Durbanville Hills
    DistellWorld top 12 Sauvignon Blanc accolade for Durbanville Hills4 Feb 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz