Stoli vodka returns to SA shelves after 2-year hiatus

Stoli Group, a global ultra-premium spirit and wine business, has relaunched its presence in South Africa. The company's Stoli Premium Vodka is back on South African shelves after two years, and will now be imported and distributed by Firebrand Africa.

Source: Supplied

Stoli's history dates back to 1938, and today its distillery in Tambov combines century-old traditions with modern distilling. Also known as Stolichnaya, Stoli Premium Vodka is one of the top-selling spirits brands in the world.Stoli controls the entire manufacturing process of its vodka, from the farming of the wheat and rye, to distribution of the finished product.“We are absolutely thrilled to be back on shelves. We’re looking forward to working with the Firebrand team to relaunch Stoli in South Africa, which is such an important market for us across the region. More than that, we are excited to combine Stoli’s unmatched quality with the most popular of South African serves and premium occasions,” says John K’Otieno, managing director, sub-Saharan African at Stoli Group.According to the group, additional Stoli expressions will launch in SA later this year.Stoli Premium Vodka will be available at leading group and independent retailers, with a recommended retail price between R199 and R249.