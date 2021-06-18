Stoli vodka returns to SA shelves after 2-year hiatus

Adidas Originals and the Lego Group have collaborated yet again, and are presenting a new take on the classic Superstar silhouette. Launching alongside the playful Adidas Originals Lego Superstar sneaker is a buildable Superstar Lego brick model.
According to a recent survey, only 22% of South African businesses are aware of privacy laws governing their marketing activities, despite the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) set to take effect on 1 July 2021.
Through her journey from a junior designer in a big agency to the founder and managing partner of her very own bespoke full-service agency, Curious & Creative, Zumurrud Rinquest has thrown herself into sharpening a hugely important skill: to find the gap, make a move, and build others up in the process.
Stoli Group, a global ultra-premium spirit and wine business, has relaunched its presence in South Africa. The company's Stoli Premium Vodka is back on South African shelves after two years, and will now be imported and distributed by Firebrand Africa.
Source: Supplied
Stoli's history dates back to 1938, and today its distillery in Tambov combines century-old traditions with modern distilling. Also known as Stolichnaya, Stoli Premium Vodka is one of the top-selling spirits brands in the world.
Stoli controls the entire manufacturing process of its vodka, from the farming of the wheat and rye, to distribution of the finished product.
“We are absolutely thrilled to be back on shelves. We’re looking forward to working with the Firebrand team to relaunch Stoli in South Africa, which is such an important market for us across the region. More than that, we are excited to combine Stoli’s unmatched quality with the most popular of South African serves and premium occasions,” says John K’Otieno, managing director, sub-Saharan African at Stoli Group.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.