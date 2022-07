Last year we saw the launch of Africa's first metaverse called Africarare, 3D virtual reality immersive hub set in Unbuntuland. It houses a metaverse marketplace that showcases African art and provides a platform for businesses and artists to display their offerings.

149 plots of Ubuntuland sold out in less than eight minutes after being released for sale with MTN being the biggest investor of virtual land.

Let’s Talk Digital host Audrey Naidoo chats to Tymon Pinto, creative strategist at Ad Dynamo, about the Metaverse, Web 3.0, Blockchain, AR & VR and all things digital. He also covers some of the ways brands can start to tap into this space to start building a presence and learn to understand the metaverse.