Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

DemographicaEast Coast RadioNewzroom AfrikaDigital School of MarketingRX AfricaSHAREit GroupJacaranda FMTractor OutdoorMediamarkThe Media KrateTBWAClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingKantarIMC ConferenceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Chief Reporter Durban
  • Intermediate DTP Operator Cape Town
  • PR Specialist Writer Johannesburg
  • Digital Designer Johannesburg
  • Food Editor Cape Town
  • Online Editor Cape Town
  • Copywriter - Digital Marketing and B2B Somerset West
  • Senior Media Relations Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Financial Accountant Cape Town
  • Court Reporter Roodepoort
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pinpointing the need for a comprehensive ATL media partner

    28 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Pinpoint Media
    The Pinpoint Group has announced that it has completed a major rebranding which will focus on additional above the line marketing services designed to create a comprehensive agency offering.
    Pinpointing the need for a comprehensive ATL media partner

    Pinpoint Media is a buying and planning agency that has been offering clients a 360-degree media solution for over 10 years now. To date, Pinpoint Media has enabled brands to target various audiences via a broad portfolio of OOH platforms. However, with clientele ranging from media agencies through to smaller direct clients the need for additional ATL services has become apparent. Radio and TV advertising has been added to the offering, despite criticism for costly rentals, these mediums will increase campaign reach as well as offering the creative flare for reasonable prices.

    Monnis Sarchi who is the managing director of the Pinpoint Group believes that the advanced media offering allows marketers a broader scope to engage with their clients. “We have witnessed the dire need for radio and TV advertising to combine within the OOH media offering space, with the relevant strategy teams and buyers I am confident our team will execute impactful campaigns across all the relevant platforms”.

    From humble beginnings, Pinpoint Media has grown a clientele of over 500+ happy clients that understand the need for a marketing agency they can trust.

    For more information on Pinpoint Media: www.ppmedia.co.za.

    NextOptions



    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz