East Coast Radio wins at the Standard Bank KZN Top Business Awards

28 Jul 2022
Issued by: East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio has won the Community and Social Responsibility award at the Standard Bank KZN Top Business Awards.
Boni Mchunu
Boni Mchunu

The 16th edition of the awards show was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Umhlanga on Wednesday, 27 July.

East Coast Radio was recognised for its successful KZN Flood Relief campaign in partnership with The Gift of The Givers.

ECR’s intention was to help the province rebuild and thrive after the devastating floods - making KZN a better place to live and work for all.

The campaign generated more than R6.7-million worth of donations to help the province’s flood victims.

With the help of The Gift of the Givers, these funds were used to rebuild schools and homes, buy school uniforms, books, and more for the affected communities.

The success of the initiative is a testament to East Coast Radio's commitment to the people of KZN's immediate and future needs.

East Coast Radio’s managing director, Boni Mchunu, is thrilled that the station won an award that showcases the brand’s dedication to stepping up for the community it serves.

“KZN is the home of ECR, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to be able to use our voices to assist and uplift KZN communities. Our promise is to continue making an impact and serve KZN always because as a brand, we believe that together, we can build a united province that is known for the warmth of its people, diverse culture and spirit of Ubuntu,” Mchunu said.

As a station, ECR is committed to assist and support KZN communities through The Big Favour. Tune in to Darren, Keri and Sky Breakfast show weekdays from 6–9am to learn more about ECR’s CSI initiatives.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
Read more: East Coast Radio, Boni Mchunu



