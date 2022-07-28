PRCA announces Africa NextGen group

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has announced the launch of its PRCA Africa NextGen group.

“It’s important we empower and support our young and emerging talent in the region by giving them the right tools and support to help them make informed decisions throughout their career,” says Melissa Cannon, international director of PRCA.

“PRCA Africa NextGen will help young African professionals build a community where they can share their experiences, grow, and more importantly, showcase their amazing talent.”

The group launch follows significant membership growth on the continent and is the latest initiative aimed at providing events, information, support, and advice to practising PR and communications professionals in Africa from graduate to account director level.

Founding committee members:

Juliet Tshele, Razor at M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa

Ezinu Adogla Deteah, Diffusion Limited, Ghana

Shaun Demmer, Razor at M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa

Lerato Motloung, Hook, Line & Sinker, South Africa

Leul Mekonnen, Spotlight PLC, Ethiopia

Christine Mckeown, Razor at M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa

Adeola Ibiyemi, Opinion and Public BCW, Ivory Coast

Brenda Sono, Eclipse Communications, South Africa

Yohannes Gettu, Spotlight PLC, Ethiopia

Asanda Gura, Eclipse Communications, South Africa

Henry Rugamba, APRA, Uganda

Lerato Mpholo, Opinion and Public BCW, South Africa

Davina Nnawuihe, Opinion and Public BCW, Nigeria

Zithobile Shabalala, Edelman, South Africa

Patrick Mkala, DUO Marketing + Communications, South Africa

Cherná Lutta, Dialogue, South Africa

Nicola Pykstra, Dialogue, South Africa

The group is dedicated to supporting those starting out and those that have been practising for years, whilst equipping practitioners with all the tools needed to achieve significant career progression.

It will offer a forum for discussion, sharing peer-to-peer advice and experiences, and provide inspirational figures to learn from to encourage growth and creativity.

Focused on igniting ambition and uniting young practitioners across the continent, the group will highlight best practice and champion PR’s importance in business and society.