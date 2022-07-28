PRCA announces Africa NextGen group

“It’s important we empower and support our young and emerging talent in the region by giving them the right tools and support to help them make informed decisions throughout their career,” says Melissa Cannon, international director of PRCA.
“PRCA Africa NextGen will help young African professionals build a community where they can share their experiences, grow, and more importantly, showcase their amazing talent.”
The group launch follows significant membership growth on the continent and is the latest initiative aimed at providing events, information, support, and advice to practising PR and communications professionals in Africa from graduate to account director level.
The group is dedicated to supporting those starting out and those that have been practising for years, whilst equipping practitioners with all the tools needed to achieve significant career progression.
It will offer a forum for discussion, sharing peer-to-peer advice and experiences, and provide inspirational figures to learn from to encourage growth and creativity.
Focused on igniting ambition and uniting young practitioners across the continent, the group will highlight best practice and champion PR’s importance in business and society.