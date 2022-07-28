Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Newzroom AfrikaDigital School of MarketingSHAREit GroupJacaranda FMTractor OutdoorMediamarkThe Media KrateTBWAClockworkPrimedia BroadcastingKantarIMC ConferenceWayFillianMigrationYehBaby Marketing CreativesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • PR Specialist Durban
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Content Writer - Fintech Johannesburg
  • Head of Public Relations Johannesburg
  • Community Coordinator/Facilitator Centurion
  • Content Writer and Strategist - Social Impact Cape Town, Remote
  • Head of Strategy Johannesburg
  • Account Director - Health Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Executive - Public Relations Johannesburg
  • Senior Account Director - PR Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    PRCA announces Africa NextGen group

    28 Jul 2022
    The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has announced the launch of its PRCA Africa NextGen group.
    Source: © Pavel Danilyuk
    Source: © Pavel Danilyuk pexels

    “It’s important we empower and support our young and emerging talent in the region by giving them the right tools and support to help them make informed decisions throughout their career,” says Melissa Cannon, international director of PRCA.

    “PRCA Africa NextGen will help young African professionals build a community where they can share their experiences, grow, and more importantly, showcase their amazing talent.”

    The group launch follows significant membership growth on the continent and is the latest initiative aimed at providing events, information, support, and advice to practising PR and communications professionals in Africa from graduate to account director level.

    Founding committee members:

    • Juliet Tshele, Razor at M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa
    • Ezinu Adogla Deteah, Diffusion Limited, Ghana
    • Shaun Demmer, Razor at M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa
    • Lerato Motloung, Hook, Line & Sinker, South Africa
    • Leul Mekonnen, Spotlight PLC, Ethiopia
    • Christine Mckeown, Razor at M&C Saatchi Group, South Africa
    • Adeola Ibiyemi, Opinion and Public BCW, Ivory Coast
    • Brenda Sono, Eclipse Communications, South Africa
    • Yohannes Gettu, Spotlight PLC, Ethiopia
    • Asanda Gura, Eclipse Communications, South Africa
    • Henry Rugamba, APRA, Uganda
    • Lerato Mpholo, Opinion and Public BCW, South Africa
    • Davina Nnawuihe, Opinion and Public BCW, Nigeria
    • Zithobile Shabalala, Edelman, South Africa
    • Patrick Mkala, DUO Marketing + Communications, South Africa
    • Cherná Lutta, Dialogue, South Africa
    • Nicola Pykstra, Dialogue, South Africa

    The group is dedicated to supporting those starting out and those that have been practising for years, whilst equipping practitioners with all the tools needed to achieve significant career progression.

    It will offer a forum for discussion, sharing peer-to-peer advice and experiences, and provide inspirational figures to learn from to encourage growth and creativity.

    Focused on igniting ambition and uniting young practitioners across the continent, the group will highlight best practice and champion PR’s importance in business and society.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Public relations, PRCA, PR in Africa, PR, Public Relations and Communications Association



    Related

    Source: © Matthias Ziegler The State of the African PR Landscape 2022 findings show the agility and credibility of the public relations
    PR is an agent for change in Africa says new report3 days ago
    Source © Mark Bowden Public relations (PR) professionals have more potential targets to pitch an earned media pitch to than ever before
    How PR professionals can pitch successfully to journalists15 Jul 2022
    Source: © Prism Awards The 25th Prism Awards will award 140 winners from 250 entires this year
    Prism Awards 2022: more entries, more winners13 Jul 2022
    Source: © christina-wocintechchat-com Young Judges get the opportunity to judge the Prism Awards
    Prism Awards Young Judges 2022 share jury experience12 Jul 2022
    Source: © Bakhtiar 80% of journalist responses happen the same day they receive a pitch
    80% of journalists open pitches the day they recieve them6 Jul 2022
    Source: © -andrea-piacquadio Young PR professionals need to expose themselves to all aspects of the PR profession
    The importance being a PR all-rounder9 Jun 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz