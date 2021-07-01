Virgin Active Quest receives over 6 million interactions on WhatsApp

The Virgin Active Quest campaign is all about motivating their members to stay active and complete a set of fitness challenges in a fun and engaging way. The campaign was created on buildabot
and takes place as a series of health and fitness based tasks that members can complete each week to earn points and unlock amazing prizes via WhatsApp.
The results have been amazing!
In the first month alone, over 300,000 workouts
were logged and hundreds of thousands
of hours of online exercise
videos were watched as members showed how comfortable they were engaging on WhatsApp.Says Asher Jacobson – product operations manager at Virgin Active:
“We chose to run Quest on WhatsApp because it is incredibly simple for consumers to use and delivers a rich media experience across any device. The challenges have been designed to help customers achieve their chosen goal and when successful, members are able to earn badges and win big!”
Techsys Digital 2 Oct 2020
To create Quest, Virgin Active partnered with creative tech agency Techsys Digital who built the campaign using their easy-to-use buildabot
platform for WhatsApp. Says Andrew Walmsley – head of innovation:
“We love working on campaigns that use technology to improve people's lives, which is exactly what Quest does by getting people to live better and be healthier.”
