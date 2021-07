Virgin Active Quest receives over 6 million interactions on WhatsApp

The Virgin Active Quest campaign is all about motivating their members to stay active and complete a set of fitness challenges in a fun and engaging way. The campaign was created on buildabot and takes place as a series of health and fitness based tasks that members can complete each week to earn points and unlock amazing prizes via WhatsApp.

In the first month alone, overwere logged andof hoursvideos were watched as members showed how comfortable they were engaging on WhatsApp."We chose to run Quest on WhatsApp because it is incredibly simple for consumers to use and delivers a rich media experience across any device. The challenges have been designed to help customers achieve their chosen goal and when successful, members are able to earn badges and win big!"To create Quest, Virgin Active partnered with creative tech agency Techsys Digital who built the campaign using their easy-to-use buildabot platform for WhatsApp."We love working on campaigns that use technology to improve people's lives, which is exactly what Quest does by getting people to live better and be healthier."