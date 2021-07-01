Digital Company news South Africa

    The commitment of the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) to empowering businesses owned and managed by Black women entrepreneurs has been given a major boost following an allocation of R141m by the dtic, the shareholder ministry of the development financier, for investment across the key sectors of the economy, says CEO Philisiwe Mthethwa.
Virgin Active Quest receives over 6 million interactions on WhatsApp

1 Jul 2021
Issued by: Techsys Digital
The Virgin Active Quest campaign is all about motivating their members to stay active and complete a set of fitness challenges in a fun and engaging way. The campaign was created on buildabot and takes place as a series of health and fitness based tasks that members can complete each week to earn points and unlock amazing prizes via WhatsApp.
click to enlarge

The results have been amazing!

In the first month alone, over 300,000 workouts were logged and hundreds of thousands of hours of online exercise videos were watched as members showed how comfortable they were engaging on WhatsApp.

Says Asher Jacobson – product operations manager at Virgin Active: “We chose to run Quest on WhatsApp because it is incredibly simple for consumers to use and delivers a rich media experience across any device. The challenges have been designed to help customers achieve their chosen goal and when successful, members are able to earn badges and win big!”

Boomerang.africa - WhatsApp templates increase engagement and conversion rates

As an official Facebook ISV, we build WhatsApp platforms to drive conversations, engage consumers and offer support...

Issued by Techsys Digital 2 Oct 2020


To create Quest, Virgin Active partnered with creative tech agency Techsys Digital who built the campaign using their easy-to-use buildabot platform for WhatsApp.

click to enlarge

Says Andrew Walmsley – head of innovation: “We love working on campaigns that use technology to improve people's lives, which is exactly what Quest does by getting people to live better and be healthier.”

Want to launch a chatbot campaign with builabot? Simply head to our website or email us at az.oc.gnaremoob@olleh and we’ll get back to you.

Contact us today:
Cape Town office: 021 788 6896
Email: az.oc.syshcet@ofni
Or visit our websiteor Facebook page!

Techsys Digital
Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
