Winners of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announced

The winners of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards were announced on Friday night during a 70 minute, live virtual awards ceremony.

Corporate Awards

Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event

Best Social Media Reach from an Event

Best Online Competition

Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate

Best Use of Technical Innovation

Best Low Budget Campaign - Sponsored by JustPalm

Blogging Excellence

Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate - Sponsored by JustPalm

Most Innovative Gamification Campaign

Excellence in Content Marketing - Sponsored by JustPalm

Best Online PR Campaign

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by a Corporate - Sponsored by JustPalm

Most Viral Campaign - Sponsored by JustPalm

Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate

Agency awards

Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Best use of Technical Innovative by an Agency

Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency

Most Viral Campaign by an Agency

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Med-Large Agency

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency - Sponsored by JustPalm

Blogging Excellence by an Agency

Online media & tools awards

Best Corporate Website

Best Marketing Automation Campaign

Best Online Newsletter

Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event

Special awards:

The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award

The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award

The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors

The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award - Sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors

The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award

The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award

The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award

The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award

Student Awards

The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors

New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors

Stephen Paxton, founder and owner of the awards comments; setting a standard for others to follow, we set the benchmark high and delivered a spectacular, fully interactive virtual awards ceremony.Paxton adds, 2020 has been all about change, innovation and maintaining positive mental attitudes. Learning to adapt one's business model and work ethics to suit current situations. Situations that none of us could have prepared for.With well over 400 entries received this year, I would like to thank each and every one of you for entering this year’s awards and for going that extra mile in showcasing some truly exceptional work. Seeing this year’s entries has installed faith back in me, knowing that South Africans no matter what challenges we are faced with, “Maak ‘n Plan”.Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach, and the engagement and results achieved with lower budgets have been phenomenal.We saw greater focus on community engagement based campaigns and the innovation shown by brands to capture audiences throughout the past 12 months, especially over the past 6 months during lockdown, has been second to none, says Paxton.If you missed the ceremony, you can watch the entire show here Here are the winners:Barloworld by The Riverbed AgencyBarloworld Khula SizweWeylandtsDigital OptimizationLockdown Winter SaleABInBevVizeum and DraftLineStella Artois #SaveMySpotVodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up SummerKFC SAPlaymakers Sponsorship#KFCProposalJamesonRapt CreativeReboostHellosquare#PowerUpChallengeMicrosoft - XboxClockworkControl your DiscountTelkom South AfricaArtifact AdvertisingTelkom Black FridayThe Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow CommunicationsNelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020ForKeepsKeeping Memories ForeverCastle LitePromise GroupCold TrackerWestern Cape DoHCovid-19 Public-Facing DashboardVodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonVodacom Social Media Command CentreDiscovery Bank10th StreetDiscovery 947 Ride JoburgKFC SAPlaymakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR#KFCProposalTelkom South AfricaArtifact AdvertisingTelkom Black FridayMobile Marketing ExcellenceTinkiesHellosquareCelebrate EverythingVodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up SummerMaropengFlow CommunicationsMaropengVodacom South AfricaNew MediaVodacom now! BlogVodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up SummerNetflixClockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsBlood & WaterTinkiesHellosquareCelebrate EverythingChicken LickenJoe Public ConnectEveryone’s talking about itTelkom South AfricaArtifact AdvertisingTelkom Black FridayVodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonGig GameBest Community Engagement AwardYocoAvatar#ShopTheStreetsSiqalo Foods FloraPHDStay Home, Stay HealthyKFC SAPlaymakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR#KFCProposalVodacom South AfricaWunderman ThompsonVodacom Social Media Command CentreChicken LickenJoe Public ConnectEveryone’s talking about itCapitecJohn Brown Media South AfricaCapitec Move campaignNestlé -KitKatJoe Public ConnectTake a break and celebrate your cityTiger BrandsDNA Brand ArchitectsTastic #MyHeritage CampaignNedbankLevergy#TeamUp4KZNSuzuki South AfricaPenquin#DoYou – Suzuki S-Presso launchSabricSo InteractiveSome things shouldn’t be sharedVodacom South AfricaOgilvyShake!Up SummerConversational LABLunch is servedCastle LitePromise GroupThe $3 000 000 CallKFC SAPlaymakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR#KFCProposalAware.orgThe Riverbed AgencyUnder Age DrinkingOliver Marketing (U-Studio)UnileverOLA TICPromise GroupCastle LiteCold TrackerRetroactiveMatchKitThe Launch of MatchKit.coFlume Digital Marketing & PROrlando PiratesThe Official Orlando Pirates AppArc InteractiveDis-ChemDis-Chem AppRetroactiveRyobiKirsten Landman’s Road to DakarThe Hardy Boys & AvatarAromat#ATasteOfMzansiFlow CommunicationsHeartlines#ValuesAndMoneyThe Riverbed AgencyAware.orgUnder Age DrinkingEclipse CommunicationsNetflixBlood & Water Season 1 LaunchJoe Public ConnectEdcon - JetThe Great Stigma ClearanceRapt CreativeJamesonJameson Stay InnRetroviralRussell HobbsRussell Hobbs All Day Every DayJoe Public ConnectEdcon - JetThe Great Stigma ClearanceThe Riverbed AgencyAware.orgUnderage DrinkingJoe Public ConnectRevlonRevlon Photo ready Candid South African launchRetroactiveRyobiKirsten Landman’s Road to DakarEclipse CommunicationsNetflixQueen Sono Season 1 LaunchPositive Dialogue Communications and Mark1One PlusOne Plus 7T Pro launchVizeum & Ogilvy CPTABInBevCarling Cup 2019Joe Public ConnectChicken LickenEveryone’s talking about itJoe Public ConnectEdcon - JetThe Great Stigma ClearanceJoe Public ConnectNedbankSecretsThe Riverbed AgencyAware.orgUnder Age DrinkingFlume Digital Marketing & PRNedbankTogether. NedbankArc InteractiveHIVSA ChomaChomaFlow CommunicationsMaropengMaropeng BlogExpediaJoe Public ConnectDominican Republic - Beyond the BeachNedbankFlume Digital Marketing & PRTogether. NedbankPolyflor South AfricaSpitfire InboundSpecialist Advice CampaignSuzuki South AfricaPenquin & Spitfire InboundDigital Growth with InboundOld Mutual CorporateJohn Brown South AfricaMiNDSPACE mailer seriesVodacom South AfricaNew MediaVodacom now! BlogOracle MediaIn Conversation withCoronation Fund ManagersVizeumThe World is YoursRCL Foods - BobtailM&C Saatchi ConnectMzanzi’s biggest online meet up!Thapelo MmolokeCBR Marketing SolutionsVodacom South AfricaTammy TalFlume Digital Marketing & PRJustin JamesThe Hardy BoysWeylandtsDigital OptimizationLockdown Winter SaleJet - EdconJoe Public ConnectDigital OptimizationJoe Public ConnectVodacom South AfricaPayal MaharajhUniversity of Johannesburg#My IndabaShe Is KingUniversity of Johannesburg