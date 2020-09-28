Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Winners of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announced

28 Sep 2020
The winners of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards were announced on Friday night during a 70 minute, live virtual awards ceremony.

Stephen Paxton, founder and owner of the awards comments; setting a standard for others to follow, we set the benchmark high and delivered a spectacular, fully interactive virtual awards ceremony.

Paxton adds, 2020 has been all about change, innovation and maintaining positive mental attitudes. Learning to adapt one's business model and work ethics to suit current situations. Situations that none of us could have prepared for.

With well over 400 entries received this year, I would like to thank each and every one of you for entering this year’s awards and for going that extra mile in showcasing some truly exceptional work. Seeing this year’s entries has installed faith back in me, knowing that South Africans no matter what challenges we are faced with, “Maak ‘n Plan”.

Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach, and the engagement and results achieved with lower budgets have been phenomenal.

We saw greater focus on community engagement based campaigns and the innovation shown by brands to capture audiences throughout the past 12 months, especially over the past 6 months during lockdown, has been second to none, says Paxton.

If you missed the ceremony, you can watch the entire show here.

Here are the winners:

Corporate Awards


Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event


Bronze winner
Barloworld by The Riverbed Agency
Barloworld Khula Sizwe

Silver winner
Weylandts
Digital Optimization
Lockdown Winter Sale

Silver winner
ABInBev
Vizeum and DraftLine
Stella Artois #SaveMySpot

Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up Summer

Best Social Media Reach from an Event


Silver winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship
#KFCProposal

Best Online Competition


Bronze winner
Jameson
Rapt Creative

Bronze winner
Reboost
Hellosquare
#PowerUpChallenge

Silver winner
Microsoft - Xbox
Clockwork
Control your Discount

Gold winner
Telkom South Africa
Artifact Advertising
Telkom Black Friday

Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate


Bronze winner
The Nelson Mandela Foundation
Flow Communications
Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020

Silver winner
ForKeeps
Keeping Memories Forever

Best Use of Technical Innovation


Bronze winner
Castle Lite
Promise Group
Cold Tracker

Silver winner
Western Cape DoH
Covid-19 Public-Facing Dashboard

Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Wunderman Thompson
Vodacom Social Media Command Centre

Best Low Budget Campaign - Sponsored by JustPalm 


Bronze winner
Discovery Bank
10th Street
Discovery 947 Ride Joburg

Silver winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR
#KFCProposal

Gold winner
Telkom South Africa
Artifact Advertising
Telkom Black Friday
Mobile Marketing Excellence

Silver winner
Tinkies
Hellosquare
Celebrate Everything

Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up Summer

Blogging Excellence


Silver winner
Maropeng
Flow Communications
Maropeng

Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
New Media
Vodacom now! Blog

Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate - Sponsored by JustPalm


Bronze winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up Summer

Silver winner
Netflix
Clockwork & Eclipse Communications
Blood & Water

Silver winner
Tinkies
Hellosquare
Celebrate Everything

Gold winner
Chicken Licken
Joe Public Connect
Everyone’s talking about it

Most Innovative Gamification Campaign


Bronze winner
Telkom South Africa
Artifact Advertising
Telkom Black Friday

Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Wunderman Thompson
Gig Game
Best Community Engagement Award

Bronze winner
Yoco
Avatar
#ShopTheStreets

Silver winner
Siqalo Foods Flora
PHD
Stay Home, Stay Healthy

Gold winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR
#KFCProposal

Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Wunderman Thompson
Vodacom Social Media Command Centre

Excellence in Content Marketing - Sponsored by JustPalm


Bronze winner
Chicken Licken
Joe Public Connect
Everyone’s talking about it

Silver winner
Capitec
John Brown Media South Africa
Capitec Move campaign

Gold winner
Nestlé -KitKat
Joe Public Connect
Take a break and celebrate your city

Best Online PR Campaign


Bronze winner
Tiger Brands
DNA Brand Architects
Tastic #MyHeritage Campaign

Silver winner
Nedbank
Levergy
#TeamUp4KZN

Gold winner
Suzuki South Africa
Penquin
#DoYou – Suzuki S-Presso launch

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by a Corporate - Sponsored by JustPalm


Bronze winner
Sabric 
So Interactive
Some things shouldn’t be shared

Silver winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up Summer

Most Viral Campaign - Sponsored by JustPalm


Bronze winner
Conversational LAB
Lunch is served

Silver winner
Castle Lite
Promise Group
The $3 000 000 Call

Gold winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR
#KFCProposal

Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate


Gold winner
Aware.org
The Riverbed Agency
Under Age Drinking

Agency awards


Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency


Silver winner
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
Unilever
OLA TIC

Best use of Technical Innovative by an Agency


Silver winner
Promise Group
Castle Lite
Cold Tracker

Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency


Bronze winner
Retroactive
MatchKit
The Launch of MatchKit.co

Silver winner
Flume Digital Marketing & PR
Orlando Pirates
The Official Orlando Pirates App

Gold winner
Arc Interactive
Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem App

Most Viral Campaign by an Agency


Bronze winner
Retroactive
Ryobi
Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar

Silver winner
The Hardy Boys & Avatar
Aromat
#ATasteOfMzansi

Silver winner
Flow Communications
Heartlines
#ValuesAndMoney

Silver winner
The Riverbed Agency
Aware.org
Under Age Drinking

Silver winner
Eclipse Communications
Netflix
Blood & Water Season 1 Launch

Gold winner
Joe Public Connect
Edcon - Jet
The Great Stigma Clearance

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small Agency


Bronze winner
Rapt Creative
Jameson
Jameson Stay Inn

Bronze winner
Retroviral
Russell Hobbs
Russell Hobbs All Day Every Day

Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Med-Large Agency


Silver winner
Joe Public Connect
Edcon - Jet
The Great Stigma Clearance

Gold winner
The Riverbed Agency
Aware.org
Underage Drinking

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency - Sponsored by JustPalm


Bronze winner
Joe Public Connect
Revlon
Revlon Photo ready Candid South African launch

Silver winner
Retroactive
Ryobi
Kirsten Landman’s Road to Dakar

Silver winner
Eclipse Communications
Netflix
Queen Sono Season 1 Launch

Gold winner
Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1
One Plus
One Plus 7T Pro launch

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency

Bronze winner
Vizeum & Ogilvy CPT
ABInBev
Carling Cup 2019

Silver winner
Joe Public Connect
Chicken Licken
Everyone’s talking about it

Silver winner
Joe Public Connect
Edcon - Jet
The Great Stigma Clearance

Gold winner
Joe Public Connect
Nedbank
Secrets

Gold winner
The Riverbed Agency
Aware.org
Under Age Drinking

Blogging Excellence by an Agency


Bronze winner
Flume Digital Marketing & PR
Nedbank
Together. Nedbank

Bronze winner
Arc Interactive
HIVSA Choma
Choma

Silver winner
Flow Communications
Maropeng
Maropeng Blog

Online media & tools awards


Best Corporate Website


Silver winner
Expedia
Joe Public Connect
Dominican Republic - Beyond the Beach

Silver winner
Nedbank
Flume Digital Marketing & PR
Together. Nedbank

Best Marketing Automation Campaign


Bronze winner
Polyflor South Africa
Spitfire Inbound
Specialist Advice Campaign

Gold winner
Suzuki South Africa
Penquin & Spitfire Inbound
Digital Growth with Inbound

Best Online Newsletter


Bronze winner
Old Mutual Corporate
John Brown South Africa
MiNDSPACE mailer series

Silver winner
Vodacom South Africa
New Media
Vodacom now! Blog

Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event


Bronze winner
Oracle Media
In Conversation with

Silver winner
Coronation Fund Managers
Vizeum
The World is Yours

Gold winner
RCL Foods - Bobtail
M&C Saatchi Connect
Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up!

Special awards:


The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year Award


Gold winner
Thapelo Mmoloke
CBR Marketing Solutions

The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award


Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa

The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors


Gold winner
Tammy Tal
Flume Digital Marketing & PR

The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award - Sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors


Gold winner
Justin James
The Hardy Boys

The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award


Joint Gold winners
Weylandts
Digital Optimization
Lockdown Winter Sale

Joint Gold winner
Jet - Edcon
Joe Public Connect

The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award


Gold winner
Digital Optimization

The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year Award


Gold winner
Joe Public Connect

The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award


Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa

Student Awards


The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors


Gold winner
Payal Maharajh
University of Johannesburg
#My Indaba

New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors


Gold winner
She Is King
University of Johannesburg
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: Stephen Paxton, New Generation Awards, New Gen Awards

