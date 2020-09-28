Winners of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards announced

The winners of the 2020 New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards were announced on Friday night during a 70 minute, live virtual awards ceremony.
Stephen Paxton, founder and owner of the awards comments; setting a standard for others to follow, we set the benchmark high and delivered a spectacular, fully interactive virtual awards ceremony.
Paxton adds, 2020 has been all about change, innovation and maintaining positive mental attitudes. Learning to adapt one's business model and work ethics to suit current situations. Situations that none of us could have prepared for.
With well over 400 entries received this year, I would like to thank each and every one of you for entering this year’s awards and for going that extra mile in showcasing some truly exceptional work. Seeing this year’s entries has installed faith back in me, knowing that South Africans no matter what challenges we are faced with, “Maak ‘n Plan”.
Teams have become more technically minded, smarter strategies can be seen across multiple platforms, resulting in clever content, greater reach, and the engagement and results achieved with lower budgets have been phenomenal.
We saw greater focus on community engagement based campaigns and the innovation shown by brands to capture audiences throughout the past 12 months, especially over the past 6 months during lockdown, has been second to none, says Paxton.
If you missed the ceremony, you can watch the entire show here
.
Here are the winners:
Corporate Awards
Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or EventBronze winner
Barloworld by The Riverbed Agency
Barloworld Khula Sizwe Silver winner
Weylandts
Digital Optimization
Lockdown Winter Sale Silver winner
ABInBev
Vizeum and DraftLine
Stella Artois #SaveMySpot Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up Summer
Best Social Media Reach from an EventSilver winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship
#KFCProposal
Best Online CompetitionBronze winner
Jameson
Rapt CreativeBronze winner
Reboost
Hellosquare
#PowerUpChallenge Silver winner
Microsoft - Xbox
Clockwork
Control your Discount Gold winner
Telkom South Africa
Artifact Advertising
Telkom Black Friday
Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate Bronze winner
The Nelson Mandela Foundation
Flow Communications
Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture 2020Silver winner
ForKeeps
Keeping Memories Forever
Best Use of Technical Innovation Bronze winner
Castle Lite
Promise Group
Cold TrackerSilver winner
Western Cape DoH
Covid-19 Public-Facing Dashboard Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Wunderman Thompson
Vodacom Social Media Command Centre
Best Low Budget Campaign - Sponsored by JustPalm Bronze winner
Discovery Bank
10th Street
Discovery 947 Ride JoburgSilver winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR
#KFCProposal Gold winner
Telkom South Africa
Artifact Advertising
Telkom Black Friday
Mobile Marketing ExcellenceSilver winner
Tinkies
Hellosquare
Celebrate Everything Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up Summer
Blogging ExcellenceSilver winner
Maropeng
Flow Communications
Maropeng Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
New Media
Vodacom now! Blog
Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media by a Corporate - Sponsored by JustPalmBronze winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up SummerSilver winner
Netflix
Clockwork & Eclipse CommunicationsBlood & Water Silver winner
Tinkies
Hellosquare
Celebrate Everything Gold winner
Chicken Licken
Joe Public Connect
Everyone’s talking about it
Most Innovative Gamification Campaign Bronze winner
Telkom South Africa
Artifact Advertising
Telkom Black Friday Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Wunderman Thompson
Gig Game
Best Community Engagement AwardBronze winner
Yoco
Avatar
#ShopTheStreetsSilver winner
Siqalo Foods Flora
PHD
Stay Home, Stay Healthy Gold winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR
#KFCProposal Gold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Wunderman Thompson
Vodacom Social Media Command Centre
Excellence in Content Marketing - Sponsored by JustPalmBronze winner
Chicken Licken
Joe Public Connect
Everyone’s talking about itSilver winner
Capitec
John Brown Media South Africa
Capitec Move campaign Gold winner
Nestlé -KitKat
Joe Public Connect
Take a break and celebrate your city
Best Online PR CampaignBronze winner
Tiger Brands
DNA Brand Architects
Tastic #MyHeritage CampaignSilver winner
Nedbank
Levergy
#TeamUp4KZN Gold winner
Suzuki South Africa
Penquin
#DoYou – Suzuki S-Presso launch
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by a Corporate - Sponsored by JustPalmBronze winner
Sabric
So Interactive
Some things shouldn’t be sharedSilver winner
Vodacom South Africa
Ogilvy
Shake!Up Summer
Most Viral Campaign - Sponsored by JustPalmBronze winner
Conversational LAB
Lunch is servedSilver winner
Castle Lite
Promise Group
The $3 000 000 Call Gold winner
KFC SA
Playmakers Sponsorship and Edleman PR
#KFCProposal
Best Use of Social Media to Research and EvaluateGold winner
Aware.org
The Riverbed Agency
Under Age Drinking
Agency awards
Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an AgencySilver winner
Oliver Marketing (U-Studio)
Unilever
OLA TIC
Best use of Technical Innovative by an AgencySilver winner
Promise Group
Castle Lite
Cold Tracker
Most Innovative App Developed by an AgencyBronze winner
Retroactive
MatchKit
The Launch of MatchKit.coSilver winner
Flume Digital Marketing & PR
Orlando Pirates
The Official Orlando Pirates AppGold winner
Arc Interactive
Dis-Chem
Dis-Chem App
Most Viral Campaign by an AgencyBronze winner
Retroactive
Ryobi
Kirsten Landman’s Road to DakarSilver winner
The Hardy Boys & Avatar
Aromat
#ATasteOfMzansiSilver winner
Flow Communications
Heartlines
#ValuesAndMoneySilver winner
The Riverbed Agency
Aware.org
Under Age DrinkingSilver winner
Eclipse Communications
NetflixBlood & Water
Season 1 LaunchGold winner
Joe Public Connect
Edcon - Jet
The Great Stigma Clearance
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Small AgencyBronze winner
Rapt Creative
Jameson
Jameson Stay InnBronze winner
Retroviral
Russell Hobbs
Russell Hobbs All Day Every Day
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media Campaign by a Med-Large AgencySilver winner
Joe Public Connect
Edcon - Jet
The Great Stigma ClearanceGold winner
The Riverbed Agency
Aware.org
Underage Drinking
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency - Sponsored by JustPalmBronze winner
Joe Public Connect
Revlon
Revlon Photo ready Candid South African launchSilver winner
Retroactive
Ryobi
Kirsten Landman’s Road to DakarSilver winner
Eclipse Communications
NetflixQueen Sono
Season 1 LaunchGold winner
Positive Dialogue Communications and Mark1
One Plus
One Plus 7T Pro launchBest Integrated Marketing Campaign by an AgencyBronze winner
Vizeum & Ogilvy CPT
ABInBev
Carling Cup 2019Silver winner
Joe Public Connect
Chicken Licken
Everyone’s talking about itSilver winner
Joe Public Connect
Edcon - Jet
The Great Stigma ClearanceGold winner
Joe Public Connect
Nedbank
SecretsGold winner
The Riverbed Agency
Aware.org
Under Age Drinking
Blogging Excellence by an AgencyBronze winner
Flume Digital Marketing & PR
Nedbank
Together. NedbankBronze winner
Arc Interactive
HIVSA Choma
ChomaSilver winner
Flow Communications
Maropeng
Maropeng Blog
Online media & tools awards
Best Corporate WebsiteSilver winner
Expedia
Joe Public Connect
Dominican Republic - Beyond the BeachSilver winner
Nedbank
Flume Digital Marketing & PR
Together. Nedbank
Best Marketing Automation CampaignBronze winner
Polyflor South Africa
Spitfire Inbound
Specialist Advice Campaign Gold winner
Suzuki South Africa
Penquin & Spitfire Inbound
Digital Growth with Inbound
Best Online NewsletterBronze winner
Old Mutual Corporate
John Brown South Africa
MiNDSPACE mailer seriesSilver winner
Vodacom South Africa
New Media
Vodacom now! Blog
Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or EventBronze winner
Oracle Media
In Conversation withSilver winner
Coronation Fund Managers
Vizeum
The World is YoursGold winner
RCL Foods - Bobtail
M&C Saatchi Connect
Mzanzi’s biggest online meet up!
Special awards:
The New Generation Top Graphic Designer of the Year AwardGold winner
Thapelo Mmoloke
CBR Marketing Solutions
The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year AwardGold winner
Vodacom South Africa
The New Generation Social Wiz of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors Gold winner
Tammy Tal
Flume Digital Marketing & PR
The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award - Sponsored by Disrupt Technology AdvisorsGold winner
Justin James
The Hardy Boys
The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year AwardJoint Gold winners
Weylandts
Digital Optimization
Lockdown Winter Sale Joint Gold winner
Jet - Edcon
Joe Public Connect
The New Generation Small Agency of the Year AwardGold winner
Digital Optimization
The New Generation Medium-Large Agency of the Year AwardGold winner
Joe Public Connect
The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year AwardGold winner
Vodacom South Africa
Student Awards
The New Generation Overall Student of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors Gold winner
Payal Maharajh
University of Johannesburg
#My Indaba
New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award - sponsored by Disrupt Technology Advisors Gold winner
She Is King
University of Johannesburg