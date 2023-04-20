Former Business Day editor launches political party

Former journalist and Business Day editor, Songezo Zibi, has formed a new political party called Rise Mzansi.

Songezo Zibi is the national leader of the new political party Rise Mzansi. Image sourced from Rise Mzansi website.

The party, which launched on Wednesday in Johannesburg, will be contesting the 2024 elections. Zibi is the co-founder of think-tank Rivonia Circle, which he has since stepped down from to focus on his new venture.

@SongezoZibi outlines some of the things that propelled him to launch his political party.#POWERBreakfast pic.twitter.com/1qZAUL2xgV — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) April 20, 2023

He said the new party is a result of the brokenness of South Africa.

“We are open to every South African who wants to build a nation that cares, not a country where only the most privileged enjoy a decent life,” said Zibi.

“SA has enormous capacity, but our political culture demands that people be card-carrying members of political parties to matter. At Rise Mzansi, the basis for contribution is an alignment of values and our vision, not party membership. This is the work of patriotic South Africans, not party loyalists.”