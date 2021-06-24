Trace and Women in Music South Africa ink partnership deal

Women in Music (WIM) South Africa and Trace have announced their signing of a multi-faceted partnership deal. This is a further step in the aim of promoting gender parity and women's visibility in music in South Africa.

The mentorship programme

Global NPO Women in Music launches SA chapter Global non-profit organisation Women in Music (WIM) has launched a South African chapter as the country holds Women's Month in August. WIM works to educate, empower and advance women in the music industry...

The partnership will see both organisations collaborating on a number of events and projects, including a dedicated virtual event that will bring the expertise and insights that Trace has to offer into the Women in Music community. The date and time of the online event and other events in the Trace and Women in Music South Africa series will be announced in due course.Another exciting element of the sponsorship is the WIM South Africa and Trace mentorship programme.Finding and building a relationship with a mentor can be an incredibly impactful resource to help women propel their careers. It is also an important part of Women in Music’s work across the globe. Through ‘WIMentorship’ women share their experiences, insights and time as a way of creating real and lasting change.The sponsorship gets underway in July and will see Trace and WIM South Africa exploring other ways of amplifying and supporting women working across all areas of the business as a way of creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive community for all.WIM South Africa founding member and chair, Tumi Mogapi, said, “This is an exciting partnership for us, as we are seeing that there is a strong need for more women creatives in the music video space to level the playing field. Collaborating with Trace will ensure that we provide our members with education, support and resources on how to create and release good quality music videos.”Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, managing director South Africa at Trace, said, “This partnership is something we truly care about as it aligns with our mission to empower our youth to ‘stand up and shine’ We are also passionate about gender parity, by ensuring that our channels equally play and promote women and men artists, alike. This partnership allows us to continue to make a difference in our industry, by contributing to real change.”