Triggerfish launches pan-African Story Artist Lab sponsored by Netflix

District Media Group started with a single building wrap in the Johannesburg CBD five years ago and, this year, it has launched its first digital site in the heart of the Sandton CBD. The boards set in the heart of Africa's richest square mile are the first of its nationwide roll out.Issued byDistrict Media Group
Brave Group is excited to announce an increasing investment into digital resources for the Motherboard team. Motherboard is Brave Group's digital communication and transformation business, headed by Musa Kalenga, Brave Group chief future officer.Issued byBrave Group
Triggerfish is calling for entries to a pan-African Story Artist Lab, sponsored by Netflix, which will allow pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life....
Image supplied
Short listed applicants will have three months of paid skills development with international industry experts. Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Oscar-winning features like Brave, Finding Nemo and Monsters Inc, will lead the training program.
Sponsored by Netflix and produced by Triggerfish, The Story Artist Lab builds on the success of their Mama K’s Team 4 all-female writers lab, which saw nine African women placed in the writing room for the first animated Netflix series from Africa.
“Story artists translate screenplays into animatics, the loose first version of the movie that then shapes every step of animation that follows,” says Tendayi Nyeke, development executive at Triggerfish. “So having skilled story artists from the continent in control of how their stories are told is a game changer, not only in grooming the next African directors, but also in giving pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life.”
African citizens with concept art and/or storyboarding portfolios can apply at https://www.triggerfish.com/storyartistlab/. Applications close 23 July 2021 and applicants must be available full-time for three months from August 2021 (remote working is encouraged).
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.