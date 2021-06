Triggerfish launches pan-African Story Artist Lab sponsored by Netflix

Triggerfish is calling for entries to a pan-African Story Artist Lab, sponsored by Netflix, which will allow pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life....

Short listed applicants will have three months of paid skills development with international industry experts. Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Oscar-winning features likeand, will lead the training program.Sponsored by Netflix and produced by Triggerfish, The Story Artist Lab builds on the success of their Mama K’s Team 4 all-female writers lab, which saw nine African women placed in the writing room for the first animated Netflix series from Africa.“Story artists translate screenplays into animatics, the loose first version of the movie that then shapes every step of animation that follows,” says Tendayi Nyeke, development executive at Triggerfish. “So having skilled story artists from the continent in control of how their stories are told is a game changer, not only in grooming the next African directors, but also in giving pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life.”African citizens with concept art and/or storyboarding portfolios can apply at https://www.triggerfish.com/storyartistlab/ . Applications close 23 July 2021 and applicants must be available full-time for three months from August 2021 (remote working is encouraged).