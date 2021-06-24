Production News South Africa

Menu

#FacebookMarketingMasterminds

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Business services

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Triggerfish launches pan-African Story Artist Lab sponsored by Netflix

24 Jun 2021
Triggerfish is calling for entries to a pan-African Story Artist Lab, sponsored by Netflix, which will allow pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life....
Image supplied

Short listed applicants will have three months of paid skills development with international industry experts. Nathan Stanton, a story artist on Oscar-winning features like Brave, Finding Nemo and Monsters Inc, will lead the training program.

Sponsored by Netflix and produced by Triggerfish, The Story Artist Lab builds on the success of their Mama K’s Team 4 all-female writers lab, which saw nine African women placed in the writing room for the first animated Netflix series from Africa.

“Story artists translate screenplays into animatics, the loose first version of the movie that then shapes every step of animation that follows,” says Tendayi Nyeke, development executive at Triggerfish. “So having skilled story artists from the continent in control of how their stories are told is a game changer, not only in grooming the next African directors, but also in giving pre-production artists the opportunity to establish their own voice as they bring African stories to life.”

African citizens with concept art and/or storyboarding portfolios can apply at https://www.triggerfish.com/storyartistlab/. Applications close 23 July 2021 and applicants must be available full-time for three months from August 2021 (remote working is encouraged).
Comment

Read more: Netflix, Triggerfish

Related

KantarKantar BrandZ Most Valuable Global Brands 20212 days ago
Triggerfish-led African-created anthology animated series Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire to premiere on Disney+ in 202218 Jun 2021
ClockworkClockwork named African Consultancy of the Year at the Sabre Awards EMEA 202110 Jun 2021
ClockworkClockwork picks up major wins at the 2021 Prism Awards for Netflix: Blood & Water7 Jun 2021
BrandfundiBrand lessons from the Friends sitcom's timeless appeal3 Jun 2021
WavemakerMerissa Himraj appointed as managing director of Wavemaker South Africa2 Jun 2021
Thirst Bar Services5 trends changing the bar service and events industry28 May 2021
Irvine PartnersBelong, believe, behave: The drivers underpinning real engagement and value for both customers and brands17 May 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz