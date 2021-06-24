The One Club announces jury for Young Guns 19

The One Club for Creativity has announced the diverse jury of 88 top creatives from 38 countries for the global Young Guns 19, celebrating creative professionals of age 30 or younger.
Young Guns is a global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that aims to identify and celebrate today’s vanguard of young creatives.The programme is open to creatives age 30 and under who have been working for at least two years, full-time or freelance. The competition regularly attracts entries from upwards of 45 countries.
This year’s jury includes some accomplished figures in the world of film and video such as Los Angeles-based director Joseph Kosinski, whose feature films include Tron: Legacy
, Oblivion
, Only the Brave and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick
.
Also on the Young Guns jury is Floria Sigismondi, the Los Angeles-based filmmaker and artist known for writing and directing the feature film The Runaways
, shooting episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale
and American Gods
and directing music videos for the likes of Justin Timberlake, Rhianna, David Bowie, Sigur Ros, Björk, Katy Perry, The White Stripes and others.
SOUTH AFRICA
In the year of virtual conferences, the Nedbank IMC in 2020 was critically acclaimed - the one to beat - and this year, the action continues with the conference themed "Marketing. The Movie"...
IMC Conference 23 hours ago
The jury also includes:
- Tarek Awad; creative director, Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles
- Dany Azzi; executive creative director, FP7/McCann Riyadh
- Kervin Brisseaux; design director, artist, Vault49 New York
- Yong Choe; vice president,Innovation and Digital Design, Ralph Lauren New York (YG7)
- Pavithra Dikshit; design director, Landor&Fitch Mumbai
- Brian Gartside; group design director, 360i New York (YG12)
- Arancha González Bernardo; principal, Odami Toronto
- Sallyann Houghton; Unreal Engine Business Development, Media and Entertainment/Fashion Industry, Epic Games London
The online entry system is open, with the reduced-fee early deadline of 30 June. The regular deadline is 12 July 2021 and final deadline for entries is 26 July 2021.
The Young Guns competition
Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work in graphic design; advertising art direction and copywriting; architectural, environmental and interior design; industrial and product design; digital (UX/UI, experiential design, interactive, web design, apps, game development): film and animation (motion design, television, video); fashion; typography and lettering; illustration and photography.
All Young Guns winners will receive a unique version of the Young Guns Cube - designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class - and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.
SOUTH AFRICA
Promise Group led the way for South Africa at The One Show Awards of 2021...
Emily Stander 1 day ago
Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award
For the eighth consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.
The award is presented annually to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.
To see the full list of jury members, go here
.
For more information on the Young Guns competition, go here
.