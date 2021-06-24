Events & Conferencing News Global

  • SA Marketing Industry Alliance launches WFA DEI Census
    Earlier this month, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) announced the launch of a global census of the marketing and advertising industry, designed to provide hard data on the people who are working in the profession.
  • 'SeeHer Lens' Award aims to honour work which amplifies gender equality
    New York Festivals International Advertising Awards and The Female Quotient (FQ) has announced a partnership with ANA in the launch of the 2021 NYFA 'SeeHer Lens' Award. The new award aims to honour best-in-class creative film work submitted to the competition which specifically amplified gender equality and accurate portrayals of women and girls in advertising.
  • The One Club announces jury for Young Guns 19
    Show more
    The One Club announces jury for Young Guns 19

    24 Jun 2021
    The One Club for Creativity has announced the diverse jury of 88 top creatives from 38 countries for the global Young Guns 19, celebrating creative professionals of age 30 or younger.
    Source: www.enter.youngguns.org

    Young Guns is a global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that aims to identify and celebrate today’s vanguard of young creatives.The programme is open to creatives age 30 and under who have been working for at least two years, full-time or freelance. The competition regularly attracts entries from upwards of 45 countries.

    This year’s jury includes some accomplished figures in the world of film and video such as Los Angeles-based director Joseph Kosinski, whose feature films include Tron: Legacy, Oblivion, Only the Brave and the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick.

    Also on the Young Guns jury is Floria Sigismondi, the Los Angeles-based filmmaker and artist known for writing and directing the feature film The Runaways, shooting episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale and American Gods and directing music videos for the likes of Justin Timberlake, Rhianna, David Bowie, Sigur Ros, Björk, Katy Perry, The White Stripes and others.

    FCB Global CCO, Susan Credle, joins cast of marketing stars at Nedbank IMC 2021

    In the year of virtual conferences, the Nedbank IMC in 2020 was critically acclaimed - the one to beat - and this year, the action continues with the conference themed "Marketing. The Movie"...

    Issued by IMC Conference 23 hours ago


    The jury also includes:
    • Tarek Awad; creative director, Los Angeles Clippers Los Angeles
    • Dany Azzi; executive creative director, FP7/McCann Riyadh
    • Kervin Brisseaux; design director, artist, Vault49 New York
    • Yong Choe; vice president,Innovation and Digital Design, Ralph Lauren New York (YG7)
    • Pavithra Dikshit; design director, Landor&Fitch Mumbai
    • Brian Gartside; group design director, 360i New York (YG12)
    • Arancha González Bernardo; principal, Odami Toronto
    • Sallyann Houghton; Unreal Engine Business Development, Media and Entertainment/Fashion Industry, Epic Games London
    The online entry system is open, with the reduced-fee early deadline of 30 June. The regular deadline is 12 July 2021 and final deadline for entries is 26 July 2021.

    The Young Guns competition


    Eligible entrants can submit a combination of professional and personal work in graphic design; advertising art direction and copywriting; architectural, environmental and interior design; industrial and product design; digital (UX/UI, experiential design, interactive, web design, apps, game development): film and animation (motion design, television, video); fashion; typography and lettering; illustration and photography.

    All Young Guns winners will receive a unique version of the Young Guns Cube - designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class - and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website. Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.

    #Exclusive: Promise Group makes strides at The One Show Awards 2021

    Promise Group led the way for South Africa at The One Show Awards of 2021...

    By Emily Stander 1 day ago


    Levine/Leavitt Artist In Residence Award


    For the eighth consecutive year, international artists management agency and Young Guns sponsor Levine/Leavitt will bestow one talented winner with the Artist In Residence Award.

    The award is presented annually to a newly crowned Young Gun whose body of work truly stands out, as judged by an advisory board of industry professionals across a range of disciplines. The winner receives a full year of professional development, guidance and mentorship from Levine/Leavitt to help advance their career.

    To see the full list of jury members, go here.
    For more information on the Young Guns competition, go here.
    News


    Show more
