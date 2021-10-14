Clockwork delivers integrated marketing excellence with 17 finalists in the Assegai Awards 2021

Clockwork is proud to announce strong results in the Assegai Awards 2021 finals announcements, with 17 nominations across five campaigns.

Microsoft’s Xbox Hall of Fame is the clear frontrunner, with 11 finalists; however, other campaigns, such as Acer’s #InstaPitch and #InstaQuest, as well as Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and Malcolm & Marie, also showed up in respectable categories.With a strong leaning towards data and proof of deliverables, the Assegai Awards is results-driven and measures quantifiable success. With Clockwork’s traditional digital roots, the company is geared towards producing campaigns that have measurable outcomes for clients and the market.The Clockwork finalists are listed below.Email Marketing – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameMobile Marketing – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameOnline Campaigns (Banners, Microsites, Remarketing and other Online Campaigns) – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameSocial Media ¬– Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameWebsites – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameSocial Media – Acer – #InstaPitchSocial Media – Netflix – Malcolm & MarieIntegrated Directed Marketing Campaigns – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameCRM Programmes – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameDatabase and Analytics Innovations – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameLoyalty Programmes – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameArt Direction – Acer – #InstaQuestBranded Content – Netflix – How to Ruin Christmas: The WeddingInnovative Solutions – Acer – #InstaPitchInnovative Solutions – Acer ¬– #InstaQuestMost Effective Use of Content – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameUX, Interface and Navigation Design – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameThe Assegai Awards 2021 will be hosted live on 11 November 2021.