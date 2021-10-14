Industries

    Clockwork delivers integrated marketing excellence with 17 finalists in the Assegai Awards 2021

    14 Oct 2021
    Issued by: Clockwork
    Clockwork is proud to announce strong results in the Assegai Awards 2021 finals announcements, with 17 nominations across five campaigns.
    Clockwork delivers integrated marketing excellence with 17 finalists in the Assegai Awards 2021

    Microsoft’s Xbox Hall of Fame is the clear frontrunner, with 11 finalists; however, other campaigns, such as Acer’s #InstaPitch and #InstaQuest, as well as Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and Malcolm & Marie, also showed up in respectable categories.

    With a strong leaning towards data and proof of deliverables, the Assegai Awards is results-driven and measures quantifiable success. With Clockwork’s traditional digital roots, the company is geared towards producing campaigns that have measurable outcomes for clients and the market.

    The Clockwork finalists are listed below.

    Media
    Email Marketing – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    Mobile Marketing – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    Online Campaigns (Banners, Microsites, Remarketing and other Online Campaigns) – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    Social Media ¬– Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    Websites – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    Social Media – Acer – #InstaPitch
    Social Media – Netflix – Malcolm & Marie

    Multichannel/Country Awards
    Integrated Directed Marketing Campaigns – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame

    Relationship Marketing Awards
    CRM Programmes – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    Database and Analytics Innovations – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    Loyalty Programmes – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame

    Craft
    Art Direction – Acer – #InstaQuest
    Branded Content – Netflix – How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
    Innovative Solutions – Acer – #InstaPitch
    Innovative Solutions – Acer ¬– #InstaQuest
    Most Effective Use of Content – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
    UX, Interface and Navigation Design – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame

    The Assegai Awards 2021 will be hosted live on 11 November 2021.

    Clockwork
    Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.


