Clockwork delivers integrated marketing excellence with 17 finalists in the Assegai Awards 2021

Clockwork is proud to announce strong results in the Assegai Awards 2021 finals announcements, with 17 nominations across five campaigns.
Microsoft’s Xbox Hall of Fame is the clear frontrunner, with 11 finalists; however, other campaigns, such as Acer’s #InstaPitch and #InstaQuest, as well as Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding and Malcolm & Marie, also showed up in respectable categories.
With a strong leaning towards data and proof of deliverables, the Assegai Awards is results-driven and measures quantifiable success. With Clockwork’s traditional digital roots, the company is geared towards producing campaigns that have measurable outcomes for clients and the market.
The Clockwork finalists are listed below. Media
Email Marketing – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
Mobile Marketing – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
Online Campaigns (Banners, Microsites, Remarketing and other Online Campaigns) – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
Social Media ¬– Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
Websites – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
Social Media – Acer – #InstaPitch
Social Media – Netflix – Malcolm & MarieMultichannel/Country Awards
Integrated Directed Marketing Campaigns – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameRelationship Marketing Awards
CRM Programmes – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
Database and Analytics Innovations – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
Loyalty Programmes – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of FameCraft
Art Direction – Acer – #InstaQuest
Branded Content – Netflix – How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding
Innovative Solutions – Acer – #InstaPitch
Innovative Solutions – Acer ¬– #InstaQuest
Most Effective Use of Content – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
UX, Interface and Navigation Design – Microsoft – Xbox Hall of Fame
The Assegai Awards 2021 will be hosted live on 11 November 2021.