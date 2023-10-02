All the New Generation Awards winners!

The event, which was held last week in Sandton, Johannesburg, was attended by SA’s top industry leaders.
Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards says: “That we saw 400 combined entries submitted this year from a total of 80 corporates, agencies, and individuals; is a testament to South Africa’s continued growth within the digital and online tech sectors.
There was a greater focus on influencer marketing and content-driven campaigns to target audiences and promote brands; with teams becoming more technically minded resulting in smarter strategies across multiple platforms. The use of clever content drove exciting conversations with high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across several campaigns have been phenomenal.”
AAA School of Advertising took the top spot in the Overall Student Group of the Year award, Dipuo Tshoagong from Wunderman Thompson, won Best Community Manager of the Year, MJ Khan from Sasol scooping Digital Marketer of the Year, NightVision by Dentsu taking Online Strategy of the Year, Nando’s SA by VMLY&R won the Digital Brand of the Year, The Digital Plug won Small Agency of the Year and VMLY&R took top honors as the Med-Large Agency of the Year, with Nando’s
SA by VMLY&R bagging the Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year.
|CORPORATE CATEGORIES:
|Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|KFC
|Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mindshare, Hearts and Science
|KFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery+
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Unlock Your Summer
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Bonitas Medical Fund
|Adclick Africa
|Bonitas Price Freeze Campaign
|Best Social Media Reach from an Event/Activation
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|ICC
|Levergy
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Sounds of the World Cup
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|SuperSport
|Levergy
|SuperSport 2023 FIFA World Cup
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|AB InBev Africa
|Corona
|Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour
|Best Online Competition
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|The Coca-Cola Company
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Mr Price
|#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|AMSTEL
|Kasinomics & Mobitainment
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Shyft
|Standard Bank South Africa
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Daily Maverick
|Flow Communications
|The Gathering
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|Best Use of Technical Innovation
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Trophy Stout
|Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|DStv (MultiChoice)
|Helm
|DStv Assist
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Absa Home Loans
|Dentsu
|Loadshedding Solutions (NightVision)
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Absa
|Lumico
|Absa Nampo VR
|Best Low Budget Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Jacaranda FM
|Safe Space
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Burger King
|Grey Advertising Africa
|#KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH
|Mobile Marketing Excellence
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hearing Challenge
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Mindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2Stories
|Shyft Global Money App
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|AMSTEL
|Kasinomics & Mobitainment
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|Blogging Excellence
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Women Presidents Organization
|Flow Communications
|Grow WPO Campaign
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Sandton Central
|FGX Studios
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality - Wealth Sense Blog
|Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Mr Price
|#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hearing Challenge
|Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Wakanda Forever
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Hogwarts Legacy
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Himalaya
|Rookdigital
|Best Community Engagement Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|AMSTEL
|Kasinomics & Mobitainment
|AMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Bain’s Whisky
|Hoorah Digital
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Vodacom
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Hearing Challenge
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Xbox - Microsoft
|Clockwork
|Wakanda Forever
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|Excellence in Content Marketing
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|SA Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#XibelaniMoves
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|DStv
|Duma Collective
|MultiChoice - Origins
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Toyota Gaming Engine
|HaveYouHeard Group
|TTGE Survive to Drive
|Best Online PR Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Nivea
|DNA Brand Architects
|#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|#NedbankRunified for Mental Health
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Nelson Mandela Foundation
|Flow Communications
|20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|AACL
|The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson Company
|Senior Pawfessionals
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Unilever
|Oliver Marketing (Ustudio)
|Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Jameson
|Rapt Creative
|Jameson Select Reserve Select Supper Circle
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Trophy Stout
|Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Stimorol
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Stimorol Flow.Lab
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|ICC
|Levergy
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|KFC
|Playmakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mindshare, Hearts and Science
|KFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery+
|Most Viral Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|SA Tourism
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|#XibelaniMoves
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|P&G
|EssenceMediaCom
|Gillette-Indoda Can Shave
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Sounds of the World Cup
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Mr Price
|Mr Price Value Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Voice of The People
|Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Paramount
|8909
|The Monetisation Project
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Nedbank
|Levergy
|Nedbank YouthX
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|SuperSport
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|Sounds of the World Cup
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Mr Price
|#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|DStv (MultiChoice)
|Helm
|DStv Assist
|AGENCY CATEGORIES:
|Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Dentsu Performance
|Absa
|Absa Abby Virtual Assistant
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Zenith Media
|Disney
|Disney+ Winter Campaign
|Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Gugu
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Dry Goods
|Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Flow Communications
|Daily Maverick
|The Gathering
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Kilmer & Cruise
|Hill’s Pet Nutrition
|Hill’s Pet Matchmaker
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Byte Orbit
|Standard Bank South Africa
|Shyft
|Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Dentsu Creative
|Trophy Stout
|Trophy Reclaim your DNA
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Nestlé
|How do you eat a Kit Kat?
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Woolworths W Agency
|Woolworths
|WRewards Get a card. Get the wow
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, Clockwork
|Standard Bank South Africa
|10% Millionaires
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Hellosquare
|KOO
|Emoji Eats
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Stratitude
|Chas Everitt
|CHAS EVERITT GO
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|The Digital Plug
|Hollard
|#Amabreadwinner Phase 2
|Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|VMLY&R South Africa
|Nando’s SA
|Nando’s Bright Sides
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Company
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Dentsu Creative and Carat
|NIVEA
|Wear Your Skin With Pride
|Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|SuperSport
|Sounds of the World Cup
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|Nestlé
|How do you eat a Kit Kat?
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Machine
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
|Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Levergy
|ICC
|ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlay
|SuperSport
|Africa XI
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|The Coca-Cola Company
|#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Whisky
|Pata Pata Reimagined
|Blogging Excellence by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|New Media
|Vodacom
|Vodacom now! blog
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Flow Communications
|Women Presidents Organization
|Grow WPO Campaign
|Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Grey Advertising Africa
|Savanna
|Savanna Gugu
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Zenith Media
|VISA
|VISA P2P
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AutoWash
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES:
|Best Intranet
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|PLP Group
|Stratitude
|PLP UNIVERSE
|Best Corporate Website
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Two Oceans Aquarium
|Flow Communications
|Two Oceans Aquarium Website
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Bain’s Whisky
|Hoorah Digital
|Bain’s Cocktail Studio
|Best Marketing Automation Campaign
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Reality Open Market Acquisition
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|CarSpa AutoWash
|Flow Communications
|CarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|ROAR AFRICA
|2Stories
|The Greatest Safari on Earth
|Best Online Newsletter
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|DARE!
|Havas South Africa
|Dare #8 Mind Your Language
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Good Work Foundation
|Flow Communications
|Reimagine Education newsletter
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Retail Mass
|Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Jacaranda FM
|True Crime South Africa
|Die Afrikaanse weergawe
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|MultiChoice Group
|kykNET Podcast
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Nestlé
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|How do you eat a Kit Kat?
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|LegalWise
|The Digital Plug
|Youth Month Campaign
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Markets.com
|CliffCentral.com
|Markets Mondays
|Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Nutun Digital Business Services
|Machine
|From TCR Ngage to Nutun Ngage
|SILVER WINNER 2023
|Sanlam
|Machine
|Sanlam Connect
|BRONZE WINNER 2023
|Corruption Watch
|Clockwork
|STUDENT CATEGORY
|The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|AAA School of Advertising
|Ladles of Love
|MAIN OVERALL AWARD CATEGORIES:
|The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Dipuo Tshoagong
|Wunderman Thompson South Africa
|The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|MJ Khan
|Sasol
|The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|NightVision
|Dentsu
|AdTech Solution
|The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|The Digital Plug
|The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|VMLY&R South Africa
|The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
|GOLD WINNER 2023
|Nando’s SA
|VMLY&R South Africa