Africa


All the New Generation Awards winners!

2 Oct 2023
The 11th Annual instalment of The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards winners have been announced.
The awards were held last week. Source: Supplied.
The awards were held last week. Source: Supplied.

The event, which was held last week in Sandton, Johannesburg, was attended by SA’s top industry leaders.

Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards says: “That we saw 400 combined entries submitted this year from a total of 80 corporates, agencies, and individuals; is a testament to South Africa’s continued growth within the digital and online tech sectors.

There was a greater focus on influencer marketing and content-driven campaigns to target audiences and promote brands; with teams becoming more technically minded resulting in smarter strategies across multiple platforms. The use of clever content drove exciting conversations with high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across several campaigns have been phenomenal.”

Thabiso Bapela was the MC. Source: Supplied.
Thabiso Bapela was the MC. Source: Supplied.

Overall awards

AAA School of Advertising took the top spot in the Overall Student Group of the Year award, Dipuo Tshoagong from Wunderman Thompson, won Best Community Manager of the Year, MJ Khan from Sasol scooping Digital Marketer of the Year, NightVision by Dentsu taking Online Strategy of the Year, Nando’s SA by VMLY&R won the Digital Brand of the Year, The Digital Plug won Small Agency of the Year and VMLY&R took top honors as the Med-Large Agency of the Year, with Nando’s

SA by VMLY&R bagging the Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year.

Winners

CORPORATE CATEGORIES:
Best Revenue Generating Marketing Campaign or Event
GOLD WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South AfricaNando’s Bright Sides
GOLD WINNER 2023Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
SILVER WINNER 2023KFCPlaymakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mindshare, Hearts and ScienceKFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery+
BRONZE WINNER 2023VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaUnlock Your Summer
BRONZE WINNER 2023Bonitas Medical FundAdclick AfricaBonitas Price Freeze Campaign
Best Social Media Reach from an Event/Activation
GOLD WINNER 2023ICCLevergyICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
SILVER WINNER 2023SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySounds of the World Cup
BRONZE WINNER 2023SuperSportLevergySuperSport 2023 FIFA World Cup
BRONZE WINNER 2023AB InBev AfricaCoronaCorona Sunsets Festival World Tour
Best Online Competition
GOLD WINNER 2023The Coca-Cola CompanyWunderman Thompson South Africa#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
SILVER WINNER 2023Mr Price#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
BRONZE WINNER 2023AMSTELKasinomics & MobitainmentAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
Most Innovative App Developed by a Corporate
GOLD WINNER 2023ShyftStandard Bank South Africa
SILVER WINNER 2023Daily MaverickFlow CommunicationsThe Gathering
BRONZE WINNER 2023CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
Best Use of Technical Innovation
GOLD WINNER 2023Trophy StoutDentsu CreativeTrophy Reclaim your DNA
SILVER WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South AfricaNando’s Bright Sides
BRONZE WINNER 2023DStv (MultiChoice)HelmDStv Assist
BRONZE WINNER 2023Absa Home LoansDentsuLoadshedding Solutions (NightVision)
BRONZE WINNER 2023AbsaLumicoAbsa Nampo VR
Best Low Budget Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2023Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
SILVER WINNER 2023Jacaranda FMSafe Space
BRONZE WINNER 2023CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
BRONZE WINNER 2023Burger KingGrey Advertising Africa#KINGSIZE BUDGET SPEECH
Mobile Marketing Excellence
GOLD WINNER 2023VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaHearing Challenge
SILVER WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South AfricaNando’s Bright Sides
BRONZE WINNER 2023Standard Bank South AfricaMindshare, M&C Saatchi Abel, 2StoriesShyft Global Money App
BRONZE WINNER 2023AMSTELKasinomics & MobitainmentAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
Blogging Excellence
GOLD WINNER 2023Women Presidents OrganizationFlow CommunicationsGrow WPO Campaign
SILVER WINNER 2023Sandton CentralFGX Studios
BRONZE WINNER 2023SanlamMachineSanlam Reality - Wealth Sense Blog
Most Innovative Use of Social and Digital Media
GOLD WINNER 2023Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
SILVER WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South AfricaNando’s Bright Sides
BRONZE WINNER 2023Mr Price#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
BRONZE WINNER 2023VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaHearing Challenge
Most Innovative Gamification Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2023Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkWakanda Forever
SILVER WINNER 2023Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkHogwarts Legacy
BRONZE WINNER 2023HimalayaRookdigital
Best Community Engagement Award
GOLD WINNER 2023AMSTELKasinomics & MobitainmentAMSTEL THE ENTREPRENEUR
GOLD WINNER 2023Bain’s WhiskyHoorah DigitalPata Pata Reimagined
SILVER WINNER 2023VodacomVMLY&R South AfricaHearing Challenge
SILVER WINNER 2023Xbox - MicrosoftClockworkWakanda Forever
BRONZE WINNER 2023UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
Excellence in Content Marketing
GOLD WINNER 2023Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
SILVER WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South AfricaNando’s Bright Sides
SILVER WINNER 2023SA TourismWunderman Thompson South Africa#XibelaniMoves
BRONZE WINNER 2023DStvDuma CollectiveMultiChoice - Origins
BRONZE WINNER 2023Toyota Gaming EngineHaveYouHeard GroupTTGE Survive to Drive
Best Online PR Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2023NiveaDNA Brand Architects#ForYourShadeOfBeautiful
SILVER WINNER 2023NedbankLevergy#NedbankRunified for Mental Health
SILVER WINNER 2023Nelson Mandela FoundationFlow Communications20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture
BRONZE WINNER 2023AACLThe Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson CompanySenior Pawfessionals
BRONZE WINNER 2023UnileverOliver Marketing (Ustudio)Dove Men+Care Try A Little Care
BRONZE WINNER 2023JamesonRapt CreativeJameson Select Reserve Select Supper Circle
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2023Trophy StoutDentsu CreativeTrophy Reclaim your DNA
GOLD WINNER 2023StimorolSaatchi & SaatchiStimorol Flow.Lab
SILVER WINNER 2023ICCLevergyICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
BRONZE WINNER 2023KFCPlaymakers Sponsorship, Ogilvy, Mindshare, Hearts and ScienceKFC Fryhard Fans Fueled by KFC Delivery+
Most Viral Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2023SA TourismWunderman Thompson South Africa#XibelaniMoves
GOLD WINNER 2023P&GEssenceMediaComGillette-Indoda Can Shave
SILVER WINNER 2023SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySounds of the World Cup
SILVER WINNER 2023Mr PriceMr Price Value Campaign
BRONZE WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South AfricaVoice of The People
Best Use of Social Media to Research and Evaluate
GOLD WINNER 2023Paramount8909The Monetisation Project
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2023NedbankLevergyNedbank YouthX
SILVER WINNER 2023SuperSportPlaymakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySounds of the World Cup
BRONZE WINNER 2023Mr Price#MrPriceEverydayViral TikTok Campaign
Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award
BRONZE WINNER 2023DStv (MultiChoice)HelmDStv Assist
AGENCY CATEGORIES:
Best Augmented Reality Marketing Campaign by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023Dentsu CreativeTrophy StoutTrophy Reclaim your DNA
SILVER WINNER 2023Dentsu PerformanceAbsaAbsa Abby Virtual Assistant
BRONZE WINNER 2023Zenith MediaDisneyDisney+ Winter Campaign
Best Use of Technical Innovation by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyPata Pata Reimagined
SILVER WINNER 2023Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Gugu
BRONZE WINNER 2023Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Dry Goods
Most Innovative App Developed by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023Flow CommunicationsDaily MaverickThe Gathering
GOLD WINNER 2023Kilmer & CruiseHill’s Pet NutritionHill’s Pet Matchmaker
SILVER WINNER 2023Byte OrbitStandard Bank South AfricaShyft
Most Viral Campaign by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023Dentsu CreativeTrophy StoutTrophy Reclaim your DNA
SILVER WINNER 2023Wunderman Thompson South AfricaNestléHow do you eat a Kit Kat?
BRONZE WINNER 2023Woolworths W AgencyWoolworthsWRewards Get a card. Get the wow
BRONZE WINNER 2023Mindshare, M&C Saatchi, Wunderman Thompson, ClockworkStandard Bank South Africa10% Millionaires
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Small Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023HellosquareKOOEmoji Eats
SILVER WINNER 2023StratitudeChas EverittCHAS EVERITT GO
BRONZE WINNER 2023The Digital PlugHollard#Amabreadwinner Phase 2
Most Innovative Social and Digital Media by a Med-Large Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023VMLY&R South AfricaNando’s SANando’s Bright Sides
SILVER WINNER 2023Wunderman Thompson South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Company#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
BRONZE WINNER 2023Dentsu Creative and CaratNIVEAWear Your Skin With Pride
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySuperSportSounds of the World Cup
SILVER WINNER 2023Wunderman Thompson South AfricaNestléHow do you eat a Kit Kat?
BRONZE WINNER 2023MachineSpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit
Best Integrated Marketing Campaign by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023LevergyICCICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023
SILVER WINNER 2023Playmakers Sponsorship & FuturePlaySuperSportAfrica XI
SILVER WINNER 2023Wunderman Thompson South AfricaThe Coca-Cola Company#WhatTheFanta Flavour Search
BRONZE WINNER 2023Hoorah DigitalBain’s WhiskyPata Pata Reimagined
Blogging Excellence by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023New MediaVodacomVodacom now! blog
SILVER WINNER 2023Flow CommunicationsWomen Presidents OrganizationGrow WPO Campaign
Best Use of AI in Marketing Campaign Award by an Agency
GOLD WINNER 2023Grey Advertising AfricaSavannaSavanna Gugu
SILVER WINNER 2023Zenith MediaVISAVISA P2P
BRONZE WINNER 2023Flow CommunicationsCarSpa AutoWashCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
ONLINE MEDIA & TOOLS CATEGORIES:
Best Intranet
BRONZE WINNER 2023PLP GroupStratitudePLP UNIVERSE
Best Corporate Website
GOLD WINNER 2023Two Oceans AquariumFlow CommunicationsTwo Oceans Aquarium Website
SILVER WINNER 2023Bain’s WhiskyHoorah DigitalBain’s Cocktail Studio
Best Marketing Automation Campaign
GOLD WINNER 2023SanlamMachineSanlam Reality Open Market Acquisition
SILVER WINNER 2023CarSpa AutoWashFlow CommunicationsCarSpa AI Loyalty Campaign
BRONZE WINNER 2023ROAR AFRICA2StoriesThe Greatest Safari on Earth
Best Online Newsletter
GOLD WINNER 2023DARE!Havas South AfricaDare #8 Mind Your Language
SILVER WINNER 2023Good Work FoundationFlow CommunicationsReimagine Education newsletter
BRONZE WINNER 2023SanlamMachineSanlam Retail Mass
Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to Promote a Brand or Event
GOLD WINNER 2023Jacaranda FMTrue Crime South AfricaDie Afrikaanse weergawe
SILVER WINNER 2023MultiChoice GroupkykNET Podcast
SILVER WINNER 2023NestléWunderman Thompson South AfricaHow do you eat a Kit Kat?
BRONZE WINNER 2023LegalWiseThe Digital PlugYouth Month Campaign
BRONZE WINNER 2023Markets.comCliffCentral.comMarkets Mondays
Best Online Magazine/Newspaper
GOLD WINNER 2023Nutun Digital Business ServicesMachineFrom TCR Ngage to Nutun Ngage
SILVER WINNER 2023SanlamMachineSanlam Connect
BRONZE WINNER 2023Corruption WatchClockwork
STUDENT CATEGORY
The New Generation Overall Student Group of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023AAA School of AdvertisingLadles of Love
MAIN OVERALL AWARD CATEGORIES:
The New Generation Best Agency Community Engagement Manager of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023Dipuo TshoagongWunderman Thompson South Africa
The New Generation Digital Marketer of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023MJ KhanSasol
The New Generation Online Strategy of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023NightVisionDentsuAdTech Solution
The New Generation Digital Brand of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South Africa
The New Generation Small Agency of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023The Digital Plug
The New Generation Med-Large Agency of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023VMLY&R South Africa
The New Generation Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year Award
GOLD WINNER 2023Nando’s SAVMLY&R South Africa

