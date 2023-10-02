All the New Generation Awards winners!

The 11th Annual instalment of The New Generation Social and Digital Media Awards winners have been announced.

The awards were held last week. Source: Supplied.

The event, which was held last week in Sandton, Johannesburg, was attended by SA’s top industry leaders.

Stephen Paxton, founder of the awards says: “That we saw 400 combined entries submitted this year from a total of 80 corporates, agencies, and individuals; is a testament to South Africa’s continued growth within the digital and online tech sectors.

There was a greater focus on influencer marketing and content-driven campaigns to target audiences and promote brands; with teams becoming more technically minded resulting in smarter strategies across multiple platforms. The use of clever content drove exciting conversations with high engagement among the communities. The results achieved across several campaigns have been phenomenal.”

Thabiso Bapela was the MC. Source: Supplied.

Overall awards

AAA School of Advertising took the top spot in the Overall Student Group of the Year award, Dipuo Tshoagong from Wunderman Thompson, won Best Community Manager of the Year, MJ Khan from Sasol scooping Digital Marketer of the Year, NightVision by Dentsu taking Online Strategy of the Year, Nando’s SA by VMLY&R won the Digital Brand of the Year, The Digital Plug won Small Agency of the Year and VMLY&R took top honors as the Med-Large Agency of the Year, with Nando’s

SA by VMLY&R bagging the Overall Social & Digital Corporate of the Year.

Winners