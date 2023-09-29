Wunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards

The New Generation Awards spotlighted campaigns across a plethora of categories. The prominent campaigns from Wunderman Thompson SA that made waves include:
Additionally, Dipuo Tshoagong, head of social media community management at Wunderman Thompson SA, earned a deserving nod – and gold award – for the ‘Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award’.
Wunderman’s Robertsons ‘Famous for Flavour’ campaign was also lauded in the ‘Best Social Media Reach from an Event’ category, and its AACL’s ‘Senior Pawfessional’ made its presence felt with three nominations. The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson company – also secured a nomination in the ‘Most Innovative Use of Social & Digital Media by Medium-Large Agency’ category.
Theo Ferreira, creative director at the agency, expressed: “This tremendous achievement speaks volumes about our team’s dedication, resilience, and passion. Crafting meaningful narratives and creating transformative digital experiences is at the core of what we do. Seeing every one of our entries make it to the finalists is humbling and a testament to our collaborative spirit and client trust.”
With its unmatched creativity, expertise, and unwavering commitment, Wunderman Thompson SA continues to push the boundaries in the digital marketing realm. This victory at the New Generation Awards further cements its position as an industry frontrunner, setting the gold standard for years to come.