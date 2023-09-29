Industries

Wunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards

29 Sep 2023
Issued by: Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson SA, a market leader in brand strategy, advertising, and digital transformation, proudly celebrates its achievement at the 11th Annual New Generation Awards. With a stunning 100% finalist conversion from its 34 entries, the agency underscores its commitment to creativity and innovation in the dynamic world of digital marketing.
Wunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards

The New Generation Awards spotlighted campaigns across a plethora of categories. The prominent campaigns from Wunderman Thompson SA that made waves include:

  • Nestlé – Kit Kat with its #HowtoeataKitKat campaign, which garnered recognition in three major categories, including ‘Most Viral Campaign by an Agency’, ‘Best Use of Podcast/Vlog to promote a Brand or Event’, and ‘Best Influencer Marketing Campaign by an Agency’.
  • Coca-Cola made a mark with its #WhatTheFanta campaign, securing eight nominations, including nods for ‘Excellence in Content Marketing’, ‘Most Innovative Use of Social & Digital Media’, and ‘Best Integrated Marketing Campaign’, among others.
  • Standard Bank showcased its prowess with the ‘Save For it with Donovan Goliath’ and ‘Standard Bank App Series’ campaigns, accumulating ten nominations across categories such as ‘Best Influencer Marketing’, ‘Excellence in Content Marketing’, and ‘Most Viral Campaign’.
  • South African Tourism charmed with its #Xibeleni Moves campaign, collecting seven nominations in categories including ‘Best Online Competition’, ‘Most Viral Campaign’, and ‘Excellence in Content Marketing’.

Additionally, Dipuo Tshoagong, head of social media community management at Wunderman Thompson SA, earned a deserving nod – and gold award – for the ‘Best Agency Community Engagement Manager Award’.

Wunderman’s Robertsons ‘Famous for Flavour’ campaign was also lauded in the ‘Best Social Media Reach from an Event’ category, and its AACL’s ‘Senior Pawfessional’ made its presence felt with three nominations. The Hardy Boys – a Wunderman Thompson company – also secured a nomination in the ‘Most Innovative Use of Social & Digital Media by Medium-Large Agency’ category.

Wunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards

Theo Ferreira, creative director at the agency, expressed: “This tremendous achievement speaks volumes about our team’s dedication, resilience, and passion. Crafting meaningful narratives and creating transformative digital experiences is at the core of what we do. Seeing every one of our entries make it to the finalists is humbling and a testament to our collaborative spirit and client trust.”

With its unmatched creativity, expertise, and unwavering commitment, Wunderman Thompson SA continues to push the boundaries in the digital marketing realm. This victory at the New Generation Awards further cements its position as an industry frontrunner, setting the gold standard for years to come.

Wunderman Thompson
Wunderman Thompson South Africa is born out of the country's oldest digital, social media, technology and advertising agencies. Strong strategic and creative approaches backed by data insights drive service delivery across four centres of excellence: Advertising, Digital, Technology & Consulting.

Part creative agency, part tech firm, and part consultancy, Wunderman Thompson offers Level 1 BBBEE credentials, a team of 500+ talented professionals, and 4 office locations nationwide. The group's global network spans 90 markets.
