Meta Creator Lab Live supports over 40 local emerging creators

29 Sep 2023
Meta recently hosted its first Creator Lab Live event in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing together over 40 young and aspiring creators.
Image supplied. Meta's first Creator Lab Live event in Johannesburg, featured creators like Chad Jones, Witney Ramabulana, Moghelingz and Andiswa Selepe, alongside big-name creators including PDJokes and Tevin Musara, who shared valuable insights during a What's in a reaction? fireside chat
Image supplied. Meta's first Creator Lab Live event in Johannesburg, featured creators like Chad Jones, Witney Ramabulana, Moghelingz and Andiswa Selepe, alongside big-name creators including PDJokes and Tevin Musara, who shared valuable insights during a What's in a reaction? fireside chat

The event is in line with its mission to continually support creators on its platform, and aimed at educating and engaging with emerging local talent.

The focus was on providing participants with insights into the tools and skills needed to monetise and create engaging content, grow their community and navigate the suite of products available across Meta platforms.

Creator Lab edutainment series

Creator Lab Live follows the initial Creator Lab edutainment series launched in March 2022, with this foundational programme aimed at supporting aspiring and emerging creators as they navigate their journeys and careers.

Moon Baz, creator partnerships lead for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at Meta, emphasises Meta's dedication to creators.

“The Creator Lab Live series is a dedicated programme aimed at supporting creators as they build their communities, create compelling content and monetise their craft and passion.”

Baz adds that they are thrilled to have bought this programme to South Africa for the first time.

“We know that the country has an exciting and thriving creator ecosystem and as we work toward shaping the future of digital content and experiences, we know that creators here will have a vital role to play.”

The TikTok dance party is over. Source: Lindsey Schutters
The TikTok dance party is over, the platform is ready to get paid

By 23 Aug 2023

Creativity and authenticity for consistent content creation

Creator Lab and Creator Lab Live offer established creatives the opportunity to share their expertise with up-and-coming talent, covering topics such as crafting unique Instagram Reels, audience growth strategies, community nurturing, and setting healthy boundaries.

The event featured notable creators like Chad Jones, Witney Ramabulana, Moghelingz and Andiswa Selepe, alongside big name creators including PDJokes and Tevin Musara, who shared valuable insights during a fireside chat, emphasising the importance of creativity and authenticity for consistent content creation.

Comedian and content creator PD Jokes remarks, "If you're not on Threads yet, jump on the space. If you're in the content creation space, jump on now to leverage early engagement for the future."

Guests were treated to top-quality local entertainment from SAMA Award-winning DJ Thozi Music and had the opportunity to apply their newly acquired skills through various photo opportunities at the event.

