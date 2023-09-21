Growth agency Joe Public shines at the 2023 Effie Awards

Joe Public celebrates eight wins at this year's Effie Awards. The Effie Awards, famous for awarding ideas that work is known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent effectivity award. For over 50 years, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement in effectiveness in advertising.

Joe Public is honoured to have been awarded four silver and four bronze awards for campaigns on clients Chicken Licken, Nedbank, Amnesty International, SAB and Woolworths across various categories.

“The recognition at this year’s Effie Awards is incredibly rewarding for the team at Joe Public and is a testament to what is possible with great client partnerships focussed on creating work that works,” comments Laurent Marty, group chief strategic officer at Joe Public.

Chicken Licken’s “Ya Hunga” campaign won three silver awards across the Restaurant, Multicultural Products and Services as well as Current Events categories. Amnesty International’s Real Maternity Issue campaign won silver in the Small Budgets – Non-Profit Products, Services category as well as a bronze in the Disease Awareness & Education: Non-Profit category. Nedbank’s New Bank campaign won a bronze in the Financial category, SAB’s Castle Milk Stout: Don't Fear Black – Black Conversations won a bronze in the Brand Content & Entertainment category and lastly, Woolworths’ Every Day WList campaign was awarded a bronze in the Multi-Brand Shopper Solution/Commerce & Shopper category.

“Being recognised by the Effie Awards is a massive honour for both our team and our clients and inspires us to continue with our mission to grow our people, our clients and our country, through the power of creativity. We'd like to thank our people and our clients who continue to walk this amazing journey with us. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director at Joe Public.

Joe Public’s Effie awards are summarised as follows: