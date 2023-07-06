The Odd Number appointed Tymebank's brand and creative partner

TymeBank has appointed The Odd Number, the through-the-line agency, as its new brand and creative partner, effective 1 September 2023.

Source: © Afrikan Heroes Afrikan Heroes TymeBank has appointed The Odd Number as its new brand and creative partner, effective 1 September 2023

As the bank has continued to gain market share in an increasingly competitive banking space, and in line with increasing market needs, the bank felt it prudent to review its creative strategy and ensure that it has a supplier that can keep up with its evolving objectives.

“We entered the banking sector as a disruptor less than five years ago and have since become a truly credible alternative to the legacy banks in this country,” says Linda Appie, chief marketing officer at TymeBank.

Known for its unique, colloquial, witty brand tone, TymeBank launch in February 2019. With 7.3 million customers, it has the sixth strongest brand power in the banking sector.

Top 3 in the country

Its’ ambition to be amongst the top three banks in the country in the next three years and its marketing is a vital part of meeting this objective.

“Our objective was to find a creative agency that would work collaboratively with the TymeBank team and various agency partners. We also needed a creative partner that could help TymeBank become a more aspirational brand to customers, while maintaining the unique tone and authenticity,” says Appie.

She adds, “Having a challenger spirit that aligns with our DNA, we believe The Odd Number is a perfect partner for our next exciting chapter and we look forward to a winning and productive relationship.

Brand and creative strategy

As part of the account, The Odd Number will be executing on the bank’s brand and creative strategy, creative production (above and below the line), as well as the retail strategy and development.

On this new relationship, Xola Nouse, chief executive officer at The Odd Number, says they are immensely proud to be appointed as TymeBank's new brand and creative partner.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, and is an opportunity to disrupt the future of banking.

“We are committed to crafting creative work that not only captivates audiences, but also resonates deeply with their evolving needs and aspirations. We understand the power of connecting emotionally with consumers, and we bring that understanding to our partnership with TymeBank,” says Nouse.

Recetn growth

TymeBank’s recent growth is attributed to its distribution footprint in key retail partners such as Pick n Pay, Boxer and most recently TFG.

TymeBank currently has a kiosk footprint of approximately 1,450 kiosks nationally, which is where most customers are onboarded. Customers are also able to sign up via downloading the app or via the internet.

The bank’s previous agency, Accenture Song (previously known as King James), had worked with the bank for over five years, before the bank’s official launch in 2019.