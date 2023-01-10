Industries

Burger King and Pepsi launch new campaign

10 Jan 2023
Burger King and Pepsi are collaborating with local artist African Ginger for the X Marks the Drop campaign.
NFT for the Burger King and Pepsi campaign. Source: Supplied.
NFT for the Burger King and Pepsi campaign. Source: Supplied.

During the campaign period, South Africans are invited to take part in a nationwide search for virtual tokens, with an opportunity to win an original African Ginger piece of art and NFT worth $25 000; one of 10 000 limited editions African Ginger NFTs (with an estimated total value of $260 000), along with 20 000 free whoppers up for grabs. Along with this, offers like discount codes or free pepsi with meals purchased can be won each day.

Illustrative style

Seth Pimentel, A.K.A. African Ginger, is known for his unique illustrative style. He creates art with depth and meaning, often pushing boundaries by merging traditional and digital work into a hybrid of experimentation. His works for ‘X Marks the Drop’ are consistent with his style whilst still incorporating Burger King and Pepsi brand colour.

Natural transition

Ezelna Jones, head of marketing for Burger King SA, says: “Gen Z grew up online playing games so combining the world of a digital token hunt and NFTs is a natural transition, especially for those seeking to own an original digital picture from African Ginger. Like fashion and traditional art, Gen Z members express their personalities through the digital art they collect, including NFTs that represent their passions. X Marks the Drop with Pepsi ticks all the boxes as we offer them the opportunity to be incentivised for doing something they would normally be doing while gamifying their experience with our brands.”

Image supplied: Digital marketing and content coordinator for Burger King South Africa, Mellissa Smith.
#BehindtheSelfie: Mellissa Smith, content coordinator for Burger King South Africa

By 24 Nov 2022

“I am incredibly proud of the successful partnership we have built over the past nine years with Burger King and PepsiCo, this collab of two great brands is one more step to show South Africa how innovative we can be in this channel. We wish all our loyal customers and consumers all the best in their virtual hunt for tokens,” says Martin Charles of PepsiCo SA.

The virtual hunt is a collaborative piece created by Because Creative Experiences and their technology partners Inner Reality supported with media strategy and execution by Initiative Media.

