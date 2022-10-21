Wieden & Kennedy gains Ford global ad account

Ford has shifted its global advertising requirements into Wieden & Kennedy (W&K) from incumbent BBDO, which will work on its customer relationship marketing (CRM) in the US.

Source © Ford Ford Forld headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, US

Campaign UK reports that the brand says the shift is aimed at "driving brand consistency globally".

It adds that “W&K has worked with Ford in the US since 2018 when it was asked to pick up special projects and innovation. At the same time, BBDO won the creative account in a competitive pitch process from long-standing incumbent WPP.

“However W&K has handled Ford's creative and brand strategy business in the US since 2020. This remit has now been extended globally and the agency will begin to work on this part in January.

“WPP will continue to handle activation, which includes media, CRM, production and digital.”

Campaign UK quotes a spokesman at Ford saying: "The Ford brand is streamlining its global marketing business under one creative agency to drive brand consistency globally and provide greater operational efficiencies.

"W&, handling Ford's US business since 2020, will add the creative and brand strategy outside the US to deliver brand consistency globally starting January 2023.

"BBDO, a valued Ford partner, will handle CRM in the US while WPP remains part of Ford's multi-agency team, leading activation. All three agencies will continue to play a key role on our multi-agency team and be expected to elevate our creativity."

In December 2021 AMV BBDO created a pan-European campaign, Night swimming to promote the car marque's Ranger pick-up truck.