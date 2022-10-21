Unplugged22 conference invites media and civic tech innovation community in Johannesburg

The festivals are thrilled to reconnect in-person for the first time in two years. It is with this context that #Unplugged22 attendees can expect a hybrid experience for 2022; where the virtual and in-person sessions will have quality and stripped-down conversations about the effects of digitalisation on shared experiences. Organisers from Jamlab Africa and Civic Tech Innovation Network, both Wits University projects, invite diverse African stakeholders from journalism, media, entrepreneurship, content creators, the current and potential civic tech user community, government, NGO, CSO, and entrepreneurship fields to attend #Unplugged22.

The Jamfest component of #Unplugged22 will stimulate conversations about new approaches within the skills, product and disruptive media innovation spheres. Some highlight Jamfest speakers are Tulanana Bohela and Princely Glorious from Ona Stories in Tanzania, as well as Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh who will speak on panel about differentiating your media venture in an over-saturated media landscape. Prof. Herman Wasserma and Khadija Patel will unpack the future of journalism and media in Africa’s post-Covid era.

CTIF’s in-person programme features exciting plenaries with continental and international speakers, workshops and more, all focusing on key current issues in the African civic tech space including governance, urban cities, participatory approaches, sustainability and funding, end-user experiences, the significance of a community of practice and other relevant issues.

Registration for the in-person #Unplugged:

Tickets are free. Click here and book your ticket for the in-person #Unplugged22 conference. Jamfest will be for two days from Monday, 24 October to Tuesday, 25 October 2022. CTIF will be for four days from Tuesday, 25 October to Thursday, 27 October 2022.

We look forward to having you at #Unplugged22 #Jamfest22 #CTIF22



